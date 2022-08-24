Technology News
iPhone 14 Surfaces on BIS Certification Website Ahead of Launch in India: Report

iPhone 14 is believed to be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 August 2022 00:02 IST
iPhone 14 Surfaces on BIS Certification Website Ahead of Launch in India: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 is said to feature a 6.1-inch display

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 series on September 7
  • Three new iPad models are also said to launch soon
  • iPhone 14 pricing is tipped to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 64,000)

iPhone 14 — the company's purported successor to the iPhone 13 — has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site, according to a report. The alleged listing does not include any details about the smartphone. However, earlier reports suggest that the iPhone 14 could sport a 6.1-inch screen. It is also believed to feature the A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 lineup. The iPhone 14 series is rumoured to arrive on September 7 alongside three new iPad models. Apple is also said to be manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, an Apple device with the model number A2882 has been spotted on the BIS certification site. Although the listing does not confirm the moniker of the handset, it is believed to be the vanilla iPhone 14.

The launch of the iPhone 14 series is supposedly a few weeks away, according to a recent report suggested that the Cupertino company has planned to host a launch event on September 7. During this event, Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 mini, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple has also been tipped to launch the iPad 10.2 (10th generation), iPad Pro 12.9 (6th generation), and iPad Pro 11 (4th generation) at this event. The previously rumoured iPhone 14 Max might also arrive during the rumoured September 7 launch event.

Purported specifications of the iPhone 14 series have started to pour in, ahead of the expected launch of the handsets — you can access a summary of all the details that have been spotted online so far. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are tipped to feature the new Apple A16 Bionic chip, whereas the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are believed to feature the Apple A15 Bionic chip. In addition, the iPhone 14 pricing is said to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 64,000) while the Pro models are expected to get a $100 price hike (roughly Rs. 8,000), according to recent reports.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Meta Reportedly Files Motion to Settle Location Tracking Lawsuit for $37.5 Million: Details

