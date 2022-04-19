Technology News
iPhone 14 Series Could Feature Satellite Connectivity Technology: Report

The feature would allow iPhone 14 to send and receive emergency SOS messages even without cellular connectivity.

By ANI | Updated: 19 April 2022 16:09 IST
iPhone 14 Series Could Feature Satellite Connectivity Technology: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Jeff Grossman

A mockup of the pill-shaped hole punch cutout rumoured to feature on the upcoming iPhone 14

Highlights
  • Apple's iPhone 14 is tipped to offer satellite connectivity
  • The feature may reportedly be available only in case of an emergency
  • Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 14 series later this year

Apple's new iPhone 14 may include a satellite connectivity feature for sending and receiving emergency SOS messages in case the cellular connectivity is unavailable.

Based on the reports by Mashable, the forthcoming iPhone 14 could feature satellite connectivity technology, as per Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. The presence of the Qualcomm X60 modem will allow the Apple smartphone to allow communicate via satellites.

The feature can be employed only in case of an emergency.

In 2019, Bloomberg had first reported on Apple's exploration into satellite technology. Interestingly, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had made a similar forecast about the iPhone 13 last year. While the feature did not release in 2021, it might allow iPhones to operate without the need for 4G or 5G network connectivity, although with limited capabilities.

The iPhone 14 is set to come with some substantial changes, including no mini version, a punch-hole design, and a 48 MP camera sensor.

Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 14 series later this year.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple, iPhone 14, Satellite Calling
iPhone 14 Series Could Feature Satellite Connectivity Technology: Report
