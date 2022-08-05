Technology News
iPhone 14 to Be Made in India Simultaneously With China at Launch: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple could be seeking to prevent geopolitical issues from affecting its supply chain.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 5 August 2022 17:49 IST
iPhone 14 to Be Made in India Simultaneously With China at Launch: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Front Page Tech/ Ian Zelbo

iPhone 14 could be launched at the same price point as the iPhone 13

Highlights
  • iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro are said to have a 6.1-inch display
  • This lineup is expected to launch in September this year
  • iPhone production in India used to be a quarter or more behind

Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to debut later this year in September. This lineup is expected to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14, iPhone Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Rumours have been in abundance regarding the specifications and various design aspects of the iPhone 14 series. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now shared some of its production details. He claims that some of the iPhone 14 models will now be made in India simultaneously with China. The Cupertino company is seemingly attempting to reduce its dependence on the Chinese supply chain in the wake of the recent geopolitical issues.

Kuo mentioned in his tweets that Foxconn's iPhone production site in India will purportedly take on the task of shipping iPhone 14 models simultaneously with the Chinese manufacturers. Apple has been manufacturing iPhone handsets in India for a few years. However, Indian production has been reportedly a quarter or more behind its Chinese counterparts.

Production sites in India are expected to manufacture the iPhone 14 models with a 6.1-inch display which are tipped to be the vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max are believed to feature 6.7-inch displays.

According to Kuo, the Indian production sites' shipments are expected to lag behind China for the time being. However, it could be an 'important milestone' for Apple to establish a non-China iPhone production site. The Cupertino company could be seeking to reduce the impact of geopolitical issues on its supply chain. In addition, Apple is purportedly targetting the Indian market as the country could be the next key region to boost its growth.

In related news, the top execs at Apple have reportedly decided to launch the iPhone 14 at the same price point as its predecessor the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 could start from $799 (roughly Rs. 64,000).

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple iPhone 14, Foxconn, Apple, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Meta Said to Curtail Election Misinformation Efforts as US Midterm Vote Approaches: Details

