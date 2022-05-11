Technology News
  iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Said to Feature Slightly Larger Screen Sizes Than Predecessors

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Said to Feature Slightly Larger Screen Sizes Than Predecessors

iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature the next-generation Apple A16 Bionic chip.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 11 May 2022 18:06 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 series is expected to replace the iPhone 13 lineup

  • iPhone 14 Pro could sport a 120Hz ProMotion display
  • It is said to feature an upgraded Lightning connector with USB 3.0 speeds
  • The iPhone 14 Pro Max may have a screen size of 6.69 inches

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to feature slightly larger screen sizes in comparison to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This difference in screen sizes has been apparently caused by Apple's supposed decision to get rid of the notch and add narrow bezels. These iPhone models are believed to come with a pill-shaped hole-punch slot for storing the front camera and Face ID sensors. Apple has not yet officially released any information regarding the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The tip comes from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young, who claims in a tweet that the iPhone 14 Pro would feature a 6.12-inch screen size unlike the 6.06-inch screen size of an iPhone 13 Pro. In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is tipped to have a 6.69-inch screen size in comparison to the 6.68-inch screen size of an iPhone 13 Pro Max. Young further adds that Apple could offer the same screen sizes as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max, respectively.

Similar claims were made in a recent report, which featured an alleged CAD render of the iPhone 14 Pro. This render depicts how the expected pill-shaped hole-punch cutout may appear on this smartphone along with the narrow bezels.

There have been several other leaks regarding the iPhone 14 Pro recently. It is expected to be pack Apple's next-generation A16 Bionic chip. On the other hand, the regular iPhone 14 may feature the A15 Bionic chip that currently powers the iPhone 13 and the iPhone SE (2022). The iPhone 14 is expected to sport a 120Hz ProMotion display. It could be equipped with upgraded Lightning connectors that may offer USB 3.0 transfer speeds (5Gbps).

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Explainer: Can Elon Musk Renegotiate a Lower Price for Twitter Deal as Company’s Shares Plunge?
Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Raises Hopes Among Ad Industry, Advertisers Keen to Extract Better Deals

