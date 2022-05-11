iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to feature slightly larger screen sizes in comparison to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This difference in screen sizes has been apparently caused by Apple's supposed decision to get rid of the notch and add narrow bezels. These iPhone models are believed to come with a pill-shaped hole-punch slot for storing the front camera and Face ID sensors. Apple has not yet officially released any information regarding the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The tip comes from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young, who claims in a tweet that the iPhone 14 Pro would feature a 6.12-inch screen size unlike the 6.06-inch screen size of an iPhone 13 Pro. In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is tipped to have a 6.69-inch screen size in comparison to the 6.68-inch screen size of an iPhone 13 Pro Max. Young further adds that Apple could offer the same screen sizes as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max, respectively.

Similar claims were made in a recent report, which featured an alleged CAD render of the iPhone 14 Pro. This render depicts how the expected pill-shaped hole-punch cutout may appear on this smartphone along with the narrow bezels.

There have been several other leaks regarding the iPhone 14 Pro recently. It is expected to be pack Apple's next-generation A16 Bionic chip. On the other hand, the regular iPhone 14 may feature the A15 Bionic chip that currently powers the iPhone 13 and the iPhone SE (2022). The iPhone 14 is expected to sport a 120Hz ProMotion display. It could be equipped with upgraded Lightning connectors that may offer USB 3.0 transfer speeds (5Gbps).