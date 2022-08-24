Technology News
  • iPhone 14 May Cost More, But People Still Eager to Upgrade to the New iPhone, Survey Suggests

iPhone 14 May Cost More, But People Still Eager to Upgrade to the New iPhone, Survey Suggests

14 percent of iPhone owners plan to upgrade to an iPhone 14 series device, as per the survey.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 24 August 2022 11:46 IST
iPhone 14 May Cost More, But People Still Eager to Upgrade to the New iPhone, Survey Suggests

The iPhone 14 series is likely to be globally launched in early September

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7
  • A survey suggests that more iPhone owners want to upgrade this year
  • The survey was conducted with a sample size of around 1,500 people

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7, and a new survey suggests that around 14 percent of iPhone users are planning to upgrade to the new iPhones despite reports of a price increase. The survey by savings.com points out that this number is up from last year, where only around 10 percent of existing iPhone users planned to upgrade to the iPhone 13 series. This can be considered surprising, given the economic impact of inflation, and typical tendency of iPhone users to stick to their devices for longer periods of time.

The survey by savings.com, conducted with a sample size of around 1,500 iPhone users, suggests that the iPhone 14 could have more takers than before, among existing iPhone users. As pointed out by 9to5Mac, the sample size is quite small, and this doesn't necessarily indicate any real trend or tendencies as the survey itself claims.

This can be particularly noteworthy in markets like India, where the considerably higher true cost of the iPhone could encourage buyers to stick to the device for much longer than in markets such as North America and Europe. Furthermore, if Apple raises the prices of the iPhone 14 series, this could further deter many buyers or have them change their minds.

Interestingly, the survey also makes a few other fascinating points. Two out of three potential buyers have an existing iPhone model that is less than two years old. Faster processors, more device storage, and a better camera were cited as the main reasons for wanting to upgrade to the iPhone 14 series. Among those who stated that they would not upgrade, the main reasons were that their current iPhone still worked well, as well as the expected cost of upgrading to the iPhone 14.

The Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to launch globally on September 7. Various rumours suggest that Apple could introduce an iPhone 14 Max model this year instead of the iPhone 14 mini, offering users the option of a larger screen without the more advanced camera system ordinarily offered by the Pro and Pro Max models.

The lack of an iPhone 14 mini would also mean that the entry price for a current-generation iPhone would increase considerably, without even factoring in the possibility of a price hike. Apple could also launch the next-generation iPad and Watch devices at the same event, according to rumours.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
