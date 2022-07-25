Technology News
loading
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Series, AirPods, Apple Watch Discounted in China, Ahead of Next Generation Devices Debut

Buyers in China will have to use one of a select number of payment platforms such as Alipay, to be eligible for the discount between July 29 and August 1.

By Bloomberg | Updated: 25 July 2022 15:07 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 13 Pro series (left) will be discounted in China between July 29 and August 1

Highlights
  • Apple has announced four days of discounts on its iPhone 13 Pro series
  • China’s economy is trying to bounce back from major Covid-19 lockdowns
  • Apple is expected to launch the next generation of its devices this year

Apple announced a rare retail promotion in China on Monday, offering four days of discounts on its top-tier iPhones and related accessories in advance of the launch of its next-generation devices. The company, usually reluctant to alter pricing, will take up to CNY 600 (roughly Rs. 7,100) off the price of its top-line iPhone 13 Pro series between July 29 and Aug. 1, according to a notice on its website. To be eligible, buyers have to use one of a select number of payment platforms, such as Ant Group's Alipay. Certain AirPods and Apple Watch models are also part of the promotion.

The discounts come as China's economy tries to bounce back from major Covid-19 lockdowns in business hubs Shanghai and Beijing, which have hurt sales of leading domestic smartphone brands from Xiaomi to Vivo and Oppo. Apple bucked the trend by registering healthy growth in China shipments in June, according to national statistics, though the discounts suggest even it has surplus inventory heading into the latter half of the year.

Weakening consumer demand, inflation and supply chain issues triggered a 9 percent fall in global smartphone shipments in the second quarter, research firm Canalys said this month. Chinese companies took the brunt of that hit, registering double-digit declines.

Apple has traditionally kept iPhone prices unchanged between generations, though this year's economic upheaval has already pushed it to one unusual move: raising prices in Japan in response to the drastically weakened yen.

The company offers several payment options in China, including installment plans and lower pricing for students. But it has refrained from discounting its flagship products in the country for years.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 13 Pro, AirPods, Apple Watch
Comment
 
 

