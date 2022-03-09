Technology News
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro in New Alpine Green, and iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini in Green Colour Launched

iPhone 13 Pro series and iPhone 13 series' new shades will go on pre-order on March 11.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 March 2022 12:50 IST
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro in New Alpine Green, and iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini in Green Colour Launched

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini's Green colourway adds to five others

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max is offered in four more colourways
  • New colourways were launched during Apple's Peek Performance event
  • Apple also debuted iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022), more

iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini have been launched in a new colourway. iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro get a new Alpine Green colour, while iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini get a Green colour. The new colour options were announced during Apple's Peek Performance virtual event on Tuesday. Apart from the new shades, nothing has changed for the iPhone 13 series that launched last year. The highlight of the event, however, was the new iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022), Mac Studio desktop PC, and Studio Display 5K external monitor.

iPhone 13 Pro Alpine Green, iPhone 13 Green colours: Price in India, availability

The prices for Alpine Green colourway of iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro start at Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,19,900, respectively, for the base 128GB storage variants. On the other hand, the prices for the Green colourway of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini start at Rs. 79,990 and Rs. 69,990, respectively, for the base 128GB storage variants.

The new colourways of the latest iPhone models will be available for pre-orders on the official website and through authorised Apple resellers from Friday, March 11 at 5am PST (6:30pm IST). The new colourways will go on sale on Friday, March 18.

Apple also mentioned that iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series users will get an update in the form of iOS 15.4 next week.

iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini: Specifications

The four iPhone models — launched in 2021 — are powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC. All four also get a display notch that houses the TrueDepth Camera system for Face ID and selfies or video calls. Apple claims that the notch is 20 percent smaller in width than the iPhone 12 series.

While iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro both get a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1,170x2,532 pixels resolution, the Pro variant gets an upgrade in the form of Apple's ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate. iPhone 13 Pro Max also gets a ProMotion display with its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (1,284x2,778 pixels) resolution display. iPhone 13 mini spots a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution

For optics, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini share the dual rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max get an additional 12-megapixel telephoto sensor and LiDAR scanner.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Stellar battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 mini

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Very portable and convenient
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Apple, iPhone, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max Alpine Green, iPhone 13 Pro Alpine Green, iPhone 13 Green, iPhone 13 mini Green, Apple Peek Performance Event
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Chinese Hackers Broke Into at Least 6 US State Governments Last Year: Mandiant

iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro in New Alpine Green, and iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini in Green Colour Launched
