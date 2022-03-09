iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini have been launched in a new colourway. iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro get a new Alpine Green colour, while iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini get a Green colour. The new colour options were announced during Apple's Peek Performance virtual event on Tuesday. Apart from the new shades, nothing has changed for the iPhone 13 series that launched last year. The highlight of the event, however, was the new iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022), Mac Studio desktop PC, and Studio Display 5K external monitor.

iPhone 13 Pro Alpine Green, iPhone 13 Green colours: Price in India, availability

The prices for Alpine Green colourway of iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro start at Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,19,900, respectively, for the base 128GB storage variants. On the other hand, the prices for the Green colourway of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini start at Rs. 79,990 and Rs. 69,990, respectively, for the base 128GB storage variants.

The new colourways of the latest iPhone models will be available for pre-orders on the official website and through authorised Apple resellers from Friday, March 11 at 5am PST (6:30pm IST). The new colourways will go on sale on Friday, March 18.

Apple also mentioned that iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series users will get an update in the form of iOS 15.4 next week.

iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini: Specifications

The four iPhone models — launched in 2021 — are powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC. All four also get a display notch that houses the TrueDepth Camera system for Face ID and selfies or video calls. Apple claims that the notch is 20 percent smaller in width than the iPhone 12 series.

While iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro both get a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1,170x2,532 pixels resolution, the Pro variant gets an upgrade in the form of Apple's ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate. iPhone 13 Pro Max also gets a ProMotion display with its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (1,284x2,778 pixels) resolution display. iPhone 13 mini spots a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution

For optics, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini share the dual rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max get an additional 12-megapixel telephoto sensor and LiDAR scanner.