iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 are currently available at reduced prices at Vijay Sales retail stores and the e-commerce website. These discounts have been introduced as part of the Apple Days sale, which went live on April 15. It will last until April 21 with discounts and offers on the iPad (2021), iPad Air (2022), iPad Air (2020), and iPad Pro. Furthermore, there are deals on MacBook Air (M1), MacBook Pro (M1), and MacBook Pro (M1 Pro).
The Apple Days Sale is currently live and will last until April 21. You can visit over 155 Vijay Sales retail outlets all over India or the online store to check out these discounts on Apple products. HDFC Bank card holders can also get up to Rs. 10,000 cashback. You can also find offers on the Apple Watch, AirPods, and the HomePod mini.
During this weeklong sale, the iPhone 13 can be purchased for a reduced price of Rs. Rs. 58,900. The handset is typically around 79,900, but it currently has an offer price of Rs. 71,900. HDFC Bank card users will get a flat Rs. 5,000 cashback on its purchase. Furthermore, if exchanging a smartphone worth over Rs. 5,000, Vijay Sales will slash Rs. 3,000 more from its price. This will make for a total discount of Rs. 21,000 for a final discounted price of Rs. 58,900.
Similarly, the HDFC cashback offers have effectively reduced the price of the iPhone 13 Pro to Rs. 1,12,300 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max to Rs 1,22,000. The iPhone 11 begins from Rs. 44,490 and the iPhone 12 from Rs. 53,900. The newly released iPhone SE (2022) has seen its starting price slashed to Rs. 40,100.
The iPad (2021) begins from a discounted price of Rs. 26,900. The new iPad Air (2022) starts at Rs. 49,800. The iPad Air (2020) and the iPad Pro can be picked for effective discounted prices of Rs. 43,400 and Rs. 64,700 respectively.
Furthermore, the MacBook Air (M1) has a starting price of Rs. 77,900. The MacBook Pro (M1) begins from Rs. 1,03,690 and the MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) from Rs. 1,70,900.
The Apple Days sale has reduced the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 to Rs. 36,500 and the Apple Watch SE to Rs. 26,200.
Vijay Sales is currently offering the AirPods (3rd generation) at an effective price of Rs. 18,890. The AirPods (2nd generation) are available at Rs. 10,790, the AirPods Pro at Rs. 18,890, and the AirPods Max at Rs. 52,990.
|Device
|Offer Price
|HDFC Cashback
|Effective Price
|iPhone 13
|71,900
|5,000
|66,900
|iPhone 13Pro
|1,16,300
|4,000
|1,12,300
|iPhone 13Pro Max
|1,26,000
|4,000
|1,22,000
|iPhone 11
|47,490
|3,000
|44,490
|iPhone 12
|57,900
|4,000
|53,900
|iPhone SE 3rd Gen
|42,100
|2,000
|40,100
|iPad 9th Gen
|29,900
|3,000
|26,900
|iPad Air 5th Gen
|53,800
|4,000
|49,800
|iPad Air 4th Gen
|47,400
|4,000
|43,400
|iPad Pro
|68,700
|4,000
|64,700
|Macbook Air with M1 Chip
|83,900
|6,000
|77,900
|Macbook Pro with M1 Chip
|1,10,690
|7,000
|1,03,690
|Macbook Pro with Latest M1 Pro Chip
|1,80,900
|10,000
|1,70,900
|Apple Watch Series 7
|39,500
|3,000
|36,500
|Apple Watch Series SE
|28,200
|2,000
|26,200
|AirPods 2nd Gen
|12,290
|1,500
|10,790
|AirPods 3rd Gen
|17,690
|2,000
|15,690
|AirPodsPro
|21,390
|2,500
|18,890
|Airpods Max
|52,990
|-
|52,990
|Home Pod Mini
|9,490
|1,000
|8,490
Additionally, Vijay Sales is offering discounts on Apple accessories like adapters, cables, iPhone cases, AirTag devices and loops, and keyboards. It is also offering a free wireless charging pad with every purchase of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.