iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 are currently available at reduced prices at Vijay Sales retail stores and the e-commerce website. These discounts have been introduced as part of the Apple Days sale, which went live on April 15. It will last until April 21 with discounts and offers on the iPad (2021), iPad Air (2022), iPad Air (2020), and iPad Pro. Furthermore, there are deals on MacBook Air (M1), MacBook Pro (M1), and MacBook Pro (M1 Pro).

The Apple Days Sale is currently live and will last until April 21. You can visit over 155 Vijay Sales retail outlets all over India or the online store to check out these discounts on Apple products. HDFC Bank card holders can also get up to Rs. 10,000 cashback. You can also find offers on the Apple Watch, AirPods, and the HomePod mini.

During this weeklong sale, the iPhone 13 can be purchased for a reduced price of Rs. Rs. 58,900. The handset is typically around 79,900, but it currently has an offer price of Rs. 71,900. HDFC Bank card users will get a flat Rs. 5,000 cashback on its purchase. Furthermore, if exchanging a smartphone worth over Rs. 5,000, Vijay Sales will slash Rs. 3,000 more from its price. This will make for a total discount of Rs. 21,000 for a final discounted price of Rs. 58,900.

Similarly, the HDFC cashback offers have effectively reduced the price of the iPhone 13 Pro to Rs. 1,12,300 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max to Rs 1,22,000. The iPhone 11 begins from Rs. 44,490 and the iPhone 12 from Rs. 53,900. The newly released iPhone SE (2022) has seen its starting price slashed to Rs. 40,100.

The iPad (2021) begins from a discounted price of Rs. 26,900. The new iPad Air (2022) starts at Rs. 49,800. The iPad Air (2020) and the iPad Pro can be picked for effective discounted prices of Rs. 43,400 and Rs. 64,700 respectively.

Furthermore, the MacBook Air (M1) has a starting price of Rs. 77,900. The MacBook Pro (M1) begins from Rs. 1,03,690 and the MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) from Rs. 1,70,900.

The Apple Days sale has reduced the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 to Rs. 36,500 and the Apple Watch SE to Rs. 26,200.

Vijay Sales is currently offering the AirPods (3rd generation) at an effective price of Rs. 18,890. The AirPods (2nd generation) are available at Rs. 10,790, the AirPods Pro at Rs. 18,890, and the AirPods Max at Rs. 52,990.

Device Offer Price HDFC Cashback Effective Price iPhone 13 71,900 5,000 66,900 iPhone 13Pro 1,16,300 4,000 1,12,300 iPhone 13Pro Max 1,26,000 4,000 1,22,000 iPhone 11 47,490 3,000 44,490 iPhone 12 57,900 4,000 53,900 iPhone SE 3rd Gen 42,100 2,000 40,100 iPad 9th Gen 29,900 3,000 26,900 iPad Air 5th Gen 53,800 4,000 49,800 iPad Air 4th Gen 47,400 4,000 43,400 iPad Pro 68,700 4,000 64,700 Macbook Air with M1 Chip 83,900 6,000 77,900 Macbook Pro with M1 Chip 1,10,690 7,000 1,03,690 Macbook Pro with Latest M1 Pro Chip 1,80,900 10,000 1,70,900 Apple Watch Series 7 39,500 3,000 36,500 Apple Watch Series SE 28,200 2,000 26,200 AirPods 2nd Gen 12,290 1,500 10,790 AirPods 3rd Gen 17,690 2,000 15,690 AirPodsPro 21,390 2,500 18,890 Airpods Max 52,990 - 52,990 Home Pod Mini 9,490 1,000 8,490

Additionally, Vijay Sales is offering discounts on Apple accessories like adapters, cables, iPhone cases, AirTag devices and loops, and keyboards. It is also offering a free wireless charging pad with every purchase of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.