Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone SE (2022), MacBook Air (M1), iPad (2021) Available at a Discount During Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale

iPhone SE (2022), MacBook Air (M1), iPad (2021) Available at a Discount During Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale

Apple Days sale will run until April 21.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 15 April 2022 19:25 IST
iPhone SE (2022), MacBook Air (M1), iPad (2021) Available at a Discount During Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale

Photo Credit: Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales is offering a free wireless charging pad with every iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 can be bought for an effective price of Rs. 58,900
  • MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) has an HDFC cashback offer of Rs. 10,000
  • There are discounts on accessories like iPhone cases, cables, and more

iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 are currently available at reduced prices at Vijay Sales retail stores and the e-commerce website. These discounts have been introduced as part of the Apple Days sale, which went live on April 15. It will last until April 21 with discounts and offers on the iPad (2021), iPad Air (2022), iPad Air (2020), and iPad Pro. Furthermore, there are deals on MacBook Air (M1), MacBook Pro (M1), and MacBook Pro (M1 Pro).

The Apple Days Sale is currently live and will last until April 21. You can visit over 155 Vijay Sales retail outlets all over India or the online store to check out these discounts on Apple products. HDFC Bank card holders can also get up to Rs. 10,000 cashback. You can also find offers on the Apple Watch, AirPods, and the HomePod mini.

During this weeklong sale, the iPhone 13 can be purchased for a reduced price of Rs. Rs. 58,900. The handset is typically around 79,900, but it currently has an offer price of Rs. 71,900. HDFC Bank card users will get a flat Rs. 5,000 cashback on its purchase. Furthermore, if exchanging a smartphone worth over Rs. 5,000, Vijay Sales will slash Rs. 3,000 more from its price. This will make for a total discount of Rs. 21,000 for a final discounted price of Rs. 58,900.

Similarly, the HDFC cashback offers have effectively reduced the price of the iPhone 13 Pro to Rs. 1,12,300 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max to Rs 1,22,000. The iPhone 11 begins from Rs. 44,490 and the iPhone 12 from Rs. 53,900. The newly released iPhone SE (2022) has seen its starting price slashed to Rs. 40,100.

The iPad (2021) begins from a discounted price of Rs. 26,900. The new iPad Air (2022) starts at Rs. 49,800. The iPad Air (2020) and the iPad Pro can be picked for effective discounted prices of Rs. 43,400 and Rs. 64,700 respectively.

Furthermore, the MacBook Air (M1) has a starting price of Rs. 77,900. The MacBook Pro (M1) begins from Rs. 1,03,690 and the MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) from Rs. 1,70,900.

The Apple Days sale has reduced the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 to Rs. 36,500 and the Apple Watch SE to Rs. 26,200.

Vijay Sales is currently offering the AirPods (3rd generation) at an effective price of Rs. 18,890. The AirPods (2nd generation) are available at Rs. 10,790, the AirPods Pro at Rs. 18,890, and the AirPods Max at Rs. 52,990.

Device Offer Price HDFC Cashback Effective Price
iPhone 13 71,900 5,000 66,900
iPhone 13Pro 1,16,300 4,000 1,12,300
iPhone 13Pro Max 1,26,000 4,000 1,22,000
iPhone 11 47,490 3,000 44,490
iPhone 12 57,900 4,000 53,900
iPhone SE 3rd Gen 42,100 2,000 40,100
iPad 9th Gen 29,900 3,000 26,900
iPad Air 5th Gen 53,800 4,000 49,800
iPad Air 4th Gen 47,400 4,000 43,400
iPad Pro 68,700 4,000 64,700
Macbook Air with M1 Chip 83,900 6,000 77,900
Macbook Pro with M1 Chip 1,10,690 7,000 1,03,690
Macbook Pro with Latest M1 Pro Chip 1,80,900 10,000 1,70,900
Apple Watch Series 7 39,500 3,000 36,500
Apple Watch Series SE 28,200 2,000 26,200
AirPods 2nd Gen 12,290 1,500 10,790
AirPods 3rd Gen 17,690 2,000 15,690
AirPodsPro 21,390 2,500 18,890
Airpods Max 52,990 - 52,990
Home Pod Mini 9,490 1,000 8,490

 

Additionally, Vijay Sales is offering discounts on Apple accessories like adapters, cables, iPhone cases, AirTag devices and loops, and keyboards. It is also offering a free wireless charging pad with every purchase of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Stellar battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Apple iPad (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Display 10.20-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2160x1620 pixels
OS iPadOS 15
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar design
  • P3 colour gamut display
  • Excellent performance
  • Runs cool and quiet
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution webcam
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.29 kg
Advertisement
Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Crisp display
  • Accurate fitness tracking
  • Good build quality
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular review
Strap Colour White, Yellow, Black, Orange, Blue
Display Size 40mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Days Sale, Vijay Sales, Apple, iPhone 13, iPhone 13Pro, iPhone 13Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone SE 2022, iPad Pro, Macbook Air, Macbook Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Display Suddenly Starts Showing Vertical Lines, Some Users in India Complain
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Gets Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report

Related Stories

iPhone SE (2022), MacBook Air (M1), iPad (2021) Available at a Discount During Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  2. Realme Q5 Pro Specifications, Design Teased: Details
  3. Smartphone Catches Fire Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight
  4. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  5. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
  6. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  7. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
  8. Apple Days Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone SE (2022), More at Vijay Sales
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC
  10. Apple Said to Be Working on at Least 9 New M2 Mac Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro+ Reportedly Spotted on BIS; India Launch Could Be Imminent
  2. Poco C40 Tipped to Launch With Non-Qualcomm, Non-MediaTek SoC; Could Run on MIUI Go: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Gets Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report
  4. iPhone SE (2022), MacBook Air (M1), iPad (2021) Available at a Discount During Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Display Suddenly Starts Showing Vertical Lines, Some Users in India Complain
  6. OnePlus Buds N, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Launch Set for April 21, Pre-Reservations Begin in China
  7. 'Space Butterfly': NASA Shares Image of 'Baby Stars' Cluster
  8. Uber Suspends Services in Tanzania Over New Fare Rules
  9. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India Expansion Adds Bengalis, Dravidians, Gurjaras
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, OnePlus Ace Pops Up in Live Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.