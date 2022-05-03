iPhone 13 128GB storage variant can be purchased for as low as Rs. 35,513. The smartphone is available at a discounted price after applying a bunch of offers available on Maple Store, an Apple Premium Reseller. In fact, the reseller is offering discounts on all iPhone 13 models. The handset is currently listed for purchase at a price of Rs. 79,990. The development comes a day after Amazon announced that the Apple iPhone model will be sold at Rs. 66,900 during the Amazon Summer Sale 2022.

As per a banner on Maplestore website, Apple's iPhone 13 128GB is available with a massive discount of Rs. 44,477. The Apple phone has a listed price of Rs. 79,990, and can be purchased at a price of Rs. 35,513. The discounted price includes Maple exclusive discount of Rs. 10,387, Rs. 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards, Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus, and buyback value of Rs. 24,000. It is to be noted that the exchange bonus is available only in stores, and applicable on iPhone 11 models in good condition.

The discounted price includes Maple exclusive discount of Rs. 10,387

Photo Credit: maplestore.in

Furthermore, the store says that all the models of iPhone 13 are available with discounts and cashback, which will depend on the iPhone model being purchased. If you are looking to purchase the phone, you can register for the buyback offer on the reseller's website.

Recently, it was announced that Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is set to begin on May 4, and during the sale, the iPhone 13 will be available for purchase at a discounted price of Rs. 66,900. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield protection, and features Apple's A15 Bionic chip under the hood. It gets a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.