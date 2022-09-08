Technology News
iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone SE (2022) Price Slashed in India, AirPods (3rd Generation) Gets Expensive

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max have been discontinued and removed from the Apple Store.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 September 2022 11:33 IST
One can buy the iPhone 13 mini with 512GB storage at Rs. 94,900

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 mini with 128GB storage is now available at Rs. 64,900
  • iPhone SE (2022) now costs Rs. 49,900 for the base 64GB variant
  • Apple has removed iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini from the official site

iPhone 14 series was launched at Apple's 'Far Out' event yesterday. The new iPhone series included four models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple has set the iPhone 14 price in India at Rs. 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus will cost Rs. 89,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro will retail in India at Rs. 1,29,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max's price is fixed at Rs. 1,39,900. Soon after the launch of the new iPhone 14 series, it was expected that the Cupertino-based company will reduce the prices of its previous smartphones.

Like every year, soon after the launch, Apple has slashed the prices of the previous iPhone models following the launch of new iPhone 14 lineup. The company has revised the prices for smartphones including iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini. Meanwhile, several other smartphones have now been discontinued and removed from the Apple's official site.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini — Revised Price in India

Apple has dropped the prices for iPhone 13 models that were introduced in September 2021. After the price cut, the iPhone 13 mini with 128GB storage is now available at Rs. 64,900, while the iPhone 13 mini with 256GB storage now costs Rs. 74,900. Meanwhile, one can buy the iPhone 13 mini with 512GB storage at Rs. 94,900. The smartphones can be purchased from the official site of the Apple, the company's retails stores in India or other sites like Flipkart and Amazon.

Apple has also slashed the prices for iPhone 13, with the 128GB variant now priced at Rs. 69,900, the 256GB variant at Rs. 79,900, and the 512GB variant price being revised to Rs. 99,900. However, both the Pro models for iPhone 13 series — iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — have been discontinued and removed from the Apple Store.

iPhone 12, iPhone SE (2022) — Revised Price in India

The iPhone 12 price in India has also been revised, with the 64GB storage variant now retailing at Rs. 59,900. For the 128GB storage, one has to now pay Rs. 64,900, whereas the iPhone 12 256GB storage model now costs Rs. 74,900.

Apple has also brought down prices for iPhone SE (2022), which is now priced at Rs. 49,900 for the base 64GB storage variant. One can also buy the 128GB storage option for Rs. 54,900 and the 256GB storage model at Rs. 64,900.

With this, the company has discontinued the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini and removed them from the official site.

AirPods (3rd generation) — Revised Price in India

Apple's ‘Far Out' event also announced the launch of the new AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). The MagSafe Charging Case can be charged with an Apple Watch or MagSafe charger. One can also use a Lightning connector or Qi‑certified charger to charge these.

With the launch of these new product, Apple usually slashes the price. However, this time, the price for the AirPods (3rd generation) have increased in India. The AirPods (3rd generation) are now available for Rs. 19,900 with the Lightning charging case, and Rs. 20,900 with the MagSafe charging case.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 13 price in India, iPhone 13 mini price in India, iPhone 12 price in India, iPhone SE (2022) price in India
iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme on Instagram
Apple iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, Focus Mode, More Releasing on September 12

