Best Deals on iPhone 12 That You Can Grab Right Now

iPhone 12 Price in India has effectively been dropped by as much as Rs. 27,000 on some online and offline stores.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 April 2022 15:29 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 12 offers a list of similarities with the iPhone 13

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 discounts are live on IndiaiStore.com and Vijay Sales
  • Amazon is also offering the iPhone 12 at a starting price of Rs. 53,999
  • iPhone 12 price in India officially starts at Rs. 65,900

iPhone 12 price in India has been discounted by online and offline stores. Although the 2020 iPhone is not that fresh as we already have the iPhone 13 available, it does deliver a similar experience in many areas. The iPhone 12 comes with a Super Retina XDR display and is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip. It also carries dual rear cameras and is compatible with the latest iOS release — iOS 15. The iPhone 12 — just like the iPhone 13 — supports 5G connectivity.

iPhone 12 deals in India

IndiaiStore.com, which is an official website of Apple distributors in the country, is selling the iPhone 12 with an effective price of Rs. 38,900. This comprises an instant store discount worth Rs. 5,000, and an exchange bonus that is applicable after exchanging an existing iPhone. The price is applicable to the 64GB model, and the online store shows that the effective price comes after purchasing the iPhone 12 in lieu of an iPhone XR 64GB in a "good condition". This means that you may get a different effective price when exchanging your iPhone model.

Apple is officially selling the iPhone 12 at an initial price of Rs. 65,900. The discount available on the IndiaiStore.com site is, therefore, suggesting an effective price of up to 27,000.

Offline retail giant Vijay Sales is selling the iPhone 12 at a discounted price of Rs. 58,990 for the 64GB model. Customers can also get up to 7.5 percent instant discount when using HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC, Federal Bank, RBL, IndusInd Bank, or AU Small Finance Bank card.

Vijay Sales also has exchange offers to provide further discounts on the iPhone 12 in exchange for an existing phone.

Similar to Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital has listed the iPhone 12 at Rs. 55,990 for the 64GB model. It is also offering an up to 7.5 percent instant discount to customers using an HDFC Bank card.

Amazon is also selling the iPhone 12 with a starting price tag of Rs. 53,999. Customers can get an additional 10 percent instant discount (of up to Rs. 1,500) when using Citibank or Bank of Baroda cards. The e-commerce site is giving an additional up to Rs. 13,300 discount in exchange for an existing phone.

iPhone 12 specifications

The iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that has a resolution of 2,532x1,170 pixels. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chip and comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. The iPhone 12 comes with a dual 12-megapixel camera setup that includes ultra-wide and wide-angle lenses. There is also a 12-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, which is available on the TrueDepth Camera system that enables Face ID facial recognition.

Apple has provided an IP68-certified build on the iPhone 12 to offer dust and water resistance. It also has wired and wireless charging support.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12 price in India, iPhone 12 specifications, iPhone 12, Apple iPhone, iPhone
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
