iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini on Sale With Up to Rs. 11,910 Discount via Amazon India, Flipkart

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini discounts vary according to the storage and colour differences of the variants.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 9 May 2022 20:13 IST
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini are available for purchase at discounted rates from Amazon India and Flipkart

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 Mini is currently unavailable on Amazon
  • iPhone 12 64GB Black is on sale at a discount of Rs. 11,910 on Amazon
  • iPhone 12 Mini 256GB is selling at a discount of Rs. 9,901 on Flipkart

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available for purchase at discounted rates from Amazon India and Flipkart. The discounts applied on the handsets vary according to the storage and colour differences of the variants. The e-commerce sites are also offering bank and exchange offers on iPhone 12 models. Some of the colour variants and certain storage options of the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are unavailable in both Amazon and Flipkart.

The iPhone 12 64GB Black is on sale at a discount of Rs. 11,910 on Amazon India from an MRP of Rs. 65,900. The Blue and White variant will be available at a discount of Rs. 11,000 while the Red colour will be on a discount of Rs. 9,910. The Purple and Green colour options of the same storage option feature a discount of Rs. 8,910.

In the meanwhile, the iPhone 12 128GB is available for purchase with a discount of up to Rs. 11,000 from the MRP of Rs. 70,900 on Amazon. The iPhone 12 256GB is available at discounted price of Rs. 26,901 from the MRP of Rs. 94,900.

Additionally, the e-commerce site is also offering a discount of up to Rs. 11,650 upon exchange and up to Rs. 2,000 off on Bank of Baroda credit card.

The iPhone 12 Mini is currently unavailable on Amazon.

On Flipkart, all colour variants of the iPhone 12 64GB being offered at a discount of Rs. 10,910 from an MRP of Rs. 65,900. All the colour variants of iPhone 12 128GB comes at a discount of Rs. 9,910 from an MRP of Rs. 70,900. The iPhone 12 256GB is currently unavailable on the website.

The iPhone 12 Mini 64GB Black, Blue, Red, and White are selling for a discount of Rs. 9,901 from an MRP of Rs. 59,900 while the Purple and Green variants are not available right now. The iPhone 12 Mini 128GB is currently unavailable on the website. The iPhone 12 Mini 256GB is selling at a discount of Rs. 9,901 from an MRP Rs. 74,900. The iPhone 12 mini series is available with a discount of up to Rs. 13,000 upon exchange and Rs. 3,250 off or a 10 percent discount on SBI credit card transactions from Flipkart.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, Flipkart, Amazon
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Elon Musk to Meet EU Industry Chief Thierry Breton Today to Discuss Free Speech, Global Supply Chain Issues

