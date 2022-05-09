iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available for purchase at discounted rates from Amazon India and Flipkart. The discounts applied on the handsets vary according to the storage and colour differences of the variants. The e-commerce sites are also offering bank and exchange offers on iPhone 12 models. Some of the colour variants and certain storage options of the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are unavailable in both Amazon and Flipkart.

The iPhone 12 64GB Black is on sale at a discount of Rs. 11,910 on Amazon India from an MRP of Rs. 65,900. The Blue and White variant will be available at a discount of Rs. 11,000 while the Red colour will be on a discount of Rs. 9,910. The Purple and Green colour options of the same storage option feature a discount of Rs. 8,910.

In the meanwhile, the iPhone 12 128GB is available for purchase with a discount of up to Rs. 11,000 from the MRP of Rs. 70,900 on Amazon. The iPhone 12 256GB is available at discounted price of Rs. 26,901 from the MRP of Rs. 94,900.

Additionally, the e-commerce site is also offering a discount of up to Rs. 11,650 upon exchange and up to Rs. 2,000 off on Bank of Baroda credit card.

The iPhone 12 Mini is currently unavailable on Amazon.

On Flipkart, all colour variants of the iPhone 12 64GB being offered at a discount of Rs. 10,910 from an MRP of Rs. 65,900. All the colour variants of iPhone 12 128GB comes at a discount of Rs. 9,910 from an MRP of Rs. 70,900. The iPhone 12 256GB is currently unavailable on the website.

The iPhone 12 Mini 64GB Black, Blue, Red, and White are selling for a discount of Rs. 9,901 from an MRP of Rs. 59,900 while the Purple and Green variants are not available right now. The iPhone 12 Mini 128GB is currently unavailable on the website. The iPhone 12 Mini 256GB is selling at a discount of Rs. 9,901 from an MRP Rs. 74,900. The iPhone 12 mini series is available with a discount of up to Rs. 13,000 upon exchange and Rs. 3,250 off or a 10 percent discount on SBI credit card transactions from Flipkart.

