iPadOS 16.1 Beta Out, Stable Release Scheduled After iOS 16: Report

Apple will reportedly release iPadOS 16.1 instead of iPadOS 16.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 August 2022 13:02 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPadOS 16 and iOS 16 were announced earlier this year

  • iPadOS may get major update in October
  • Apple says iPadOS has its own schedule
  • iPadOS 16.1 will reportedly get a public release

iPadOS 16.1 beta version is out now and Apple has confirmed that it will skip the iPadOS 16 public release, as per a report. The company further said that the tablet's operating system will be available for users after the release of iOS 16 — essentially confirming earlier reports that suggested that the Cupertino-based giant will delay its next major iPad software update. Speculations are rife that both iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 updates will release at — or around — the same time.

As per a report by TechCrunch, Apple said that it has the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. “This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update,” the Tim Cook-led company was quoted as saying.

The delay in launching iPadOS 16 was first reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman earlier this month. He claimed that Apple may not release the newest iterations of both iOS and iPadOS at the same time and, in fact, delay the major iPad software update by about a month. Apple is expected to release iOS 16 at or soon after the purported September 7 iPhone 14 launch event.

Gurman claimed that the delay of the software is due, at least in part, to an ambitious effort to overhaul the iPad's multitasking capabilities. He further noted the drawbacks of not launching the major software update for the smartphone and tablet at the same time. He claimed that the move of launching iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 (or iPadOS 16.1 as reported above) might prove to be sensible for the Cupertino-based company, but for those who are using both an iPhone and an iPad may have to deal with problems with the seamless working of apps.

Both iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 were unveiled and talked about at length at this year's WWDC conference. Apple released the public beta of iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16, and WatchOS 9 in July. One of the most talked about features is the Stage Manager that lets users operate several tasks at the same time, resize windows as well as bounce between different clusters of apps.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPadOS 16, iOS 16, iPhone, iPad, Apple
Sourabh Kulesh
Jamtara Season 2 Release Date Set for September 23 on Netflix

