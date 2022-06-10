Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 16 Carries Changes to Set Pitch for Apple Headset; Allows Deleting Preloaded Clock, Find My, Health Apps

iOS 16 Carries Changes to Set Pitch for Apple Headset; Allows Deleting Preloaded Clock, Find My, Health Apps

The latest iOS release enables developers to get "more consistent distance and direction information" with the integration of ARKit.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 June 2022 16:55 IST
iOS 16 Carries Changes to Set Pitch for Apple Headset; Allows Deleting Preloaded Clock, Find My, Health Apps

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has updated ARKit in iOS 16 to enhance immersive experiences

Highlights
  • Apple has brought an updated Nearby Interaction framework
  • It is a part of iOS 16 and integrates U1 chip with ARKit
  • iOS 16 allows users to uninstall additional set of preloaded apps

Apple has updated the Nearby Interaction framework on iOS 16 to integrate the ultra-wideband (UWB) enabling U1 chip with ARKit — the software suite meant to enable immersive experiences. The integration comes in the midst of rumours around Apple's preparing stage for its augmented reality (AR) headset. The ARKit-backed Nearby Interaction would make it easier for developers to keep their apps ready for precise spatial awareness, which is expected to be a part of the Apple headset. Separately, iOS 16 is found to allow users to delete an additional list of preloaded apps, including Clock, Find My, and Health.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple conducted a virtual session as a part of WWDC 2022 where it explained about the updated Nearby Interaction framework. It enables developers to get "more consistent distance and direction information" with the integration of ARKit.

Originally, Apple brought Nearby Interaction to iOS 14 in 2020. It was then meant to allow developers to use the U1 chip in the iPhone 11 and later models to get precise location and spatial awareness. The company expanded its scope last year and made it as an interface to bring the similar experiences between the iPhone and Apple Watch as well as third-party UWB-compatible devices.

Apple had first integrated ARKit with the U1 chip to enable the Precision Finding feature on AirTags. However, the iOS 16 update is opening that same level of experience for developers.

This will allow developers to enable their apps to interact with stationary devices and overlay information on the basis of precise location.

Apple said that the best use cases of the enhanced Nearby Interaction framework are experiences that guide a user to a specific nearby object such as a misplaced item, object of interest, or an object that the user wants to interact with.

However, it is likely that the update could just be a beginning to let developers start making apps, while keeping their existing apps ready for precise spatial awareness that would be available through the rumoured Apple headset.

Presumed to offer mixed reality (MR) experiences to users, the headset is speculated to debut sometime in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently predicted that it could be unveiled at a media event in January.

Apple has not yet revealed any official details about the headset, though some trademarks, suggesting the development of its operating system that would be called RealityOS, surfaced in the recent past.

The headset may include the U1 chip for UWB connectivity.

Apple has also updated ARKit in iOS 16 with support for 4K HDR video and an upgraded room interior scanning. These features could also set the pitch for the headset that is likely to offer a list of premium AR features out-of-the-box.

In addition to the updated Nearby Interaction framework and ARKit, iOS 16 would allow users to delete a list of preloaded apps. 9to5Mac reported that the first developer preview of the new iOS version Apple made available to developers earlier this week allows uninstalling of the Clock, Find My, and Health apps.

Apple has allowed users to delete preloaded apps on the iPhone since the release of iOS 10 in 2016. However, the company has apparently expanded that list to the three major apps.

Developers are said to have the ability to uninstall the three apps from both iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. But it is worth pointing out that by uninstalling these apps, some system functionality may be lost.

For instance, if the Clock app is removed, users will not be able to set alarms and timers — unless they have an alternative available on their device.

However, in case of the Find My app, its uninstalling does not turn off built-in Find My features, including Find My Friends.

Users can re-install any of the preloaded apps they uninstall via the App Store.

Although the exact reason for why Apple has started allowing users to uninstall additional preloaded apps is unclear, it could be due to the ongoing pressure from antitrust bodies around the globe. The company, though, tried to defend its restriction over uninstalling preloaded apps and limiting users to install new apps from the App Store in the past.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 16, Nearby Interaction, ARKit, Apple AR headset, Apple headset, Find My, Apple Health, Apple, iOS
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
‘The Bitcoin Academy’: Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Open Free Education Programme on Crypto

Related Stories

iOS 16 Carries Changes to Set Pitch for Apple Headset; Allows Deleting Preloaded Clock, Find My, Health Apps
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  2. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  3. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Launched in India: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  5. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  6. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped: Report
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Emotet Botnet Found Infecting Google Chrome to Steal Credit Card Information: All Details
  2. Mi Smart Band 7 Spotted on NCC Certification Website, India Launch Imminent: Report
  3. Building Blocks of Life Discovered on Asteroid Located 200 Million Miles Away From Earth
  4. iOS 16 Carries Changes to Set Pitch for Apple Headset; Allows Deleting Preloaded Clock, Find My, Health Apps
  5. Kashmir Observes Internet Shutdown in Parts of State as a Precautionary Measure 
  6. ‘The Bitcoin Academy’: Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Open Free Education Programme on Crypto
  7. Spotify Set to Make Audiobooks the Next Pillar of Its Business
  8. Ranveer vs Wild Trailer Out, Bear Grylls Netflix Interactive Special Sets July 8 Release Date
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 Tipped to Arrive This Year, Unlikely to Launch at August Unpacked Event
  10. Maharshtra to Launch Rs. 200 Crore Fund for Women-Led Deep Tech Startups  
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.