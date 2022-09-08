Apple's latest operating system—iOS 16—is all set to hit iPhone models and smartwatches on September 12. The Cupertino giant revealed the release date during its 'Far Out' event on Wednesday. The software upgrade brings improvements and multiple options for customisation. With iOS 16, the company is adding focus mode, a new lock screen, and more privacy layers to the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums as it mandates users to access these albums by using passcode or biometrics. Similarly, haptic keyboard functionality is coming to the iPhone keyboard with iOS 16. The iOS 16 update brings new features to Messages, SharePlay, Notifications, Maps, Safari, Wallet, and more. Apple announced iOS 16 in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022, and a public beta was released in July.

In the midst of the iPhone 14 series launch, Apple has announced that its new software iOS 16 will be released on September 12. It will be coming to the iPhone 8 or later, and the second-generation and third-generation iPhone SE models.

iOS 16 compatible devices

The iOS 16 update will be available for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone SE (2nd generation or later).

iOS 16 features

The iOS 16 update brings revamped lock screen with more personalisation features. Users can access a gallery of wallpapers with suggested photos and themed collections for inspiration. It also allows users to customise the fonts for the time and date, and add lock screen widgets for weather, alarm, activity rings, and calendar.

Apple's iOS 16 moves notifications and alerts to the bottom of the display, making them easier to tap and view with one hand. Users can also check a few apps from the lock screen, according to Apple. With a new tool called Live Activities, users can see things happening in real-time from the lock screen. Live Activities let you track the progress of food delivery or use the Now Playing controls without unlocking your device.

The focus mode can be accessed from the lockscreen on iOS 16 with a swipe from the lock screen. iOS 16 allows you to edit a sent message or even unsend a recent message altogether. You can also mark a message as unread if you can't respond to it immediately. Share notes, presentations, reminders, Safari Tab Groups, and more are added in Messages for collaborations.

The iOS 16 update brings iCloud Shared Photo Library letting users share photos with up to five other users. It also allows users to select photos of specific people from the Photo library or a specific date range. Once the shared library is set up, users can also share photos instantly right from the camera.

The scheduling feature for emails is coming to the Mail app on iOS 16. Additionally, users can cancel the sending of an email before it is delivered to a recipient's inbox.

Passkeys are a new method of signing in and it will allow users to access apps and websites with Touch ID and Face ID. Apple is providing privacy layers to the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums as well. It mandates users to access these albums by using passcode or biometrics. SharePlay, which lets you watch a movie in sync with a friend, is also coming to Messages with iOS 16.

There is a new way to dictate on iOS 16 with support for voice and keyboard together to enter and edit text. Automatic punctuation inserts commas, periods, emojis, and question marks as you dictate.

Sharing keys and IDs gets expanded support in Apple Wallet, allowing users to share ID for identity and age verification. Keys can be shared in Wallet using Messages, Mail, and WhatsApp. Apple has also made big improvements to its Maps app with 3D-like visuals, and multistop navigation. It will allow users to check public transportation fares as well.

In iOS 16, the upgraded Visual Look Up feature lets users tap and hold on to the subject of an image to lift it from the background or isolate the subject by removing the background and placing it in apps like Messages. This functionality works with photos, screenshots, quick look, and Safari. Similarly, iOS adds support for haptic keyboard functionality. With this update, iPhone users will feel a slight vibration powered by the Taptic Engine while pressing a key on the virtual keyboard.

Furthermore, the iOS 16 update brings several new features including Apple Pay Later, parental controls, health features, and more.

Apple's iPadOS 16 for tablets will be released in October.