Technology News
loading

Apple iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, Focus Mode, More Releasing on September 12

Apple unveiled iOS 16 in June during Apple's WWDC 2022 event.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 September 2022 12:01 IST
Apple iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, Focus Mode, More Releasing on September 12

Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 16 update will be available for iPhone 8 and newer devices

Highlights
  • iOS 16 adds the ability to edit messages
  • With iOS 16, iPhone users can schedule emails on the mail app
  • iPadOS 16 will be released next month

Apple's latest operating system—iOS 16—is all set to hit iPhone models and smartwatches on September 12. The Cupertino giant revealed the release date during its 'Far Out' event on Wednesday. The software upgrade brings improvements and multiple options for customisation. With iOS 16, the company is adding focus mode, a new lock screen, and more privacy layers to the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums as it mandates users to access these albums by using passcode or biometrics. Similarly, haptic keyboard functionality is coming to the iPhone keyboard with iOS 16. The iOS 16 update brings new features to Messages, SharePlay, Notifications, Maps, Safari, Wallet, and more. Apple announced iOS 16 in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022, and a public beta was released in July.

In the midst of the iPhone 14 series launch, Apple has announced that its new software iOS 16 will be released on September 12. It will be coming to the iPhone 8 or later, and the second-generation and third-generation iPhone SE models.

iOS 16 compatible devices

The iOS 16 update will be available for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone SE (2nd generation or later).

iOS 16 features

The iOS 16 update brings revamped lock screen with more personalisation features. Users can access a gallery of wallpapers with suggested photos and themed collections for inspiration. It also allows users to customise the fonts for the time and date, and add lock screen widgets for weather, alarm, activity rings, and calendar.

Apple's iOS 16 moves notifications and alerts to the bottom of the display, making them easier to tap and view with one hand. Users can also check a few apps from the lock screen, according to Apple. With a new tool called Live Activities, users can see things happening in real-time from the lock screen. Live Activities let you track the progress of food delivery or use the Now Playing controls without unlocking your device.

The focus mode can be accessed from the lockscreen on iOS 16 with a swipe from the lock screen. iOS 16 allows you to edit a sent message or even unsend a recent message altogether. You can also mark a message as unread if you can't respond to it immediately. Share notes, presentations, reminders, Safari Tab Groups, and more are added in Messages for collaborations.

The iOS 16 update brings iCloud Shared Photo Library letting users share photos with up to five other users. It also allows users to select photos of specific people from the Photo library or a specific date range. Once the shared library is set up, users can also share photos instantly right from the camera.

The scheduling feature for emails is coming to the Mail app on iOS 16. Additionally, users can cancel the sending of an email before it is delivered to a recipient's inbox.

Passkeys are a new method of signing in and it will allow users to access apps and websites with Touch ID and Face ID. Apple is providing privacy layers to the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums as well. It mandates users to access these albums by using passcode or biometrics. SharePlay, which lets you watch a movie in sync with a friend, is also coming to Messages with iOS 16.

There is a new way to dictate on iOS 16 with support for voice and keyboard together to enter and edit text. Automatic punctuation inserts commas, periods, emojis, and question marks as you dictate.

Sharing keys and IDs gets expanded support in Apple Wallet, allowing users to share ID for identity and age verification. Keys can be shared in Wallet using Messages, Mail, and WhatsApp. Apple has also made big improvements to its Maps app with 3D-like visuals, and multistop navigation. It will allow users to check public transportation fares as well.

In iOS 16, the upgraded Visual Look Up feature lets users tap and hold on to the subject of an image to lift it from the background or isolate the subject by removing the background and placing it in apps like Messages. This functionality works with photos, screenshots, quick look, and Safari. Similarly, iOS adds support for haptic keyboard functionality. With this update, iPhone users will feel a slight vibration powered by the Taptic Engine while pressing a key on the virtual keyboard.

Furthermore, the iOS 16 update brings several new features including Apple Pay Later, parental controls, health features, and more.

Apple's iPadOS 16 for tablets will be released in October.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Event, iOS 16, iOS 16 Features, Apple Far Out, WWDC 2022, WWDC, iPhone, iOS 16 Release Date
iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone SE (2022) Price Slashed in India, AirPods (3rd Generation) Gets Expensive

Related Stories

Apple iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, Focus Mode, More Releasing on September 12
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone SE (2022) Price Slashed in India: Details
  4. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
  5. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  6. Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch (2nd Generation) Launched: Details
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  8. Redmi 11 Prime 5G First Impressions: Unlocking 5G at an Affordable Price
  9. Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Range to Get New Low Power Mode With WatchOS 9; Update Coming on September 12
  2. Government Reportedly Asks Amazon to Remove Seatbelt Alarm Blockers Following Cyrus Mistry Car Crash
  3. She-Hulk Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  4. Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core Controller Announced, Launches September 21
  5. Apple iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, Focus Mode, More Releasing on September 12
  6. iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone SE (2022) Price Slashed in India, AirPods (3rd Generation) Gets Expensive
  7. iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme on Instagram
  8. BTC, ETH, Majority Cryptocurrencies Rally With Greens, Stablecoins See Losses
  9. Lootere Teaser Trailer: Hansal Mehta's Hotstar Web Series Is Based on Somalian Pirates
  10. Apple Launch Event Highlights: iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.