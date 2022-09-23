Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 16 'Mailjack' Bug Causes Mail App to Crash Upon Receiving Maliciously Crafted Email: All Details

iOS 16 'Mailjack' Bug Causes Mail App to Crash Upon Receiving Maliciously Crafted Email: All Details

The bug comes in the form of an otherwise routine-looking mail message with an unusual "from" field containing extra characters that trigger the crash.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 September 2022 19:30 IST
iOS 16 'Mailjack' Bug Causes Mail App to Crash Upon Receiving Maliciously Crafted Email: All Details

The bug dubbed "Mailjack" allows outsiders to hijack the iOS 16 Mail app

Highlights
  • The iOS 16 "Mailjack" email bug was discovered by Equinux
  • The bug could lock users running on iOS 16 out of their email app
  • Users may delete these emails through a device running an older iOS

An iOS 16 bug is reportedly causing the Mail application on iPhone and iPad models that have been updated to the latest version of Apple's operating system to crash, rendering it inaccessible. The bug comes in the form of an otherwise routine-looking mail message, that has an unusual sender field that includes extra characters that causes the Mail application to crash on iOS 16. The bug has been dubbed “Mailjack” and allows any outsider to lock iPhone and iPad users out of their email accounts with a modified email.

The crash-triggering email was identified by Equinux's VPN Tracker. Generally, the “From” field has the sender's name followed by their email address in the syntax — From: sender@example.com. However, the crash-triggering email had the from field syntax as — From: ""@example.com. Mail services like Gmail, Outlook, and Hotmail automatically rewrite such inbound emails with unusual syntax to prevent such triggers.

While Gmail and Yahoo have filters in place to block these maliciously crafted emails altogether, Apple's first-party iCloud Mail does not appear to have any such rewriting or filtering mechanisms in place, as per the report.

The current solution to avoiding the trigger is to delete the message from the inbox or spam folder from a device that is running an older iOS version or via an external email client. Users may also choose to move the trigger email to another subfolder on an IMAP email account. However, navigating to the respective subfolder will cause the application to crash again according to the website. Admins may also choose to add the syntax ""@example.com to their list of blocked emails via email security software or firewall.

Equinux's VPN Tracker has created a dedicated webpage where users can test the bug trigger by entering their email address. However, users are advised not to try this as it could lock them out of their emails unless they have access to an older iOS or external email client to delete the triggering message.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 16, Apple, mail, Mailjack, bugs
iPhone 14 Pro Features Hidden Toggle to Enable Black-and-White Always-on Display Mode: Report

Related Stories

iOS 16 'Mailjack' Bug Causes Mail App to Crash Upon Receiving Maliciously Crafted Email: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  2. Jamtara Season 2 Review: As Poor as Season 1, if Not Worse
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  4. How to Watch Roger Federer's Last Match in India
  5. Google Pixel 7 Series India Launch Confirmed by Google India
  6. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Is Live: Best Offers Today
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 sees Over 1.5 Million Users per Second
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launched in India: Details
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Fisker to Sell Electric SUV in India Starting July Next Year, Plans to Manufacture Locally
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Witnesses Over 1.5 Million Users per Second on Day 1
  3. Zomato to Check Cloud Kitchens Hosting More Than 10 Brands to Include More Transparency
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Budget Smartphones
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Activity Trackers, Other Wearables
  6. Chromecast With Google TV (4K) to Receive Android 12 Update Soon: All Details
  7. iOS 16 'Mailjack' Bug Causes Mail App to Crash Upon Receiving Maliciously Crafted Email: All Details
  8. iPhone 14 Pro Features Hidden Toggle to Enable Black-and-White Always-on Display Mode: Report
  9. WeTransfer Is Down, Downloads Are Crashing; Company Investigating Issues With Service
  10. Samsung May Be Working on Dual Under Display Camera System for Improved Facial Recognition, Patent Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.