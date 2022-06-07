Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 16 Improves Portrait, Cinematic Modes on iPhone 13 Camera; Adds 'Duplicate Detection' for Photos

iOS 16 Improves Portrait, Cinematic Modes on iPhone 13 Camera; Adds 'Duplicate Detection' for Photos

The improved Portrait mode allows iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro users to blur objects in the foreground of a photo.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 June 2022 14:12 IST
iOS 16 Improves Portrait, Cinematic Modes on iPhone 13 Camera; Adds 'Duplicate Detection' for Photos

Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 16 is designed to enhance camera experience on the iPhone 13 family

Highlights
  • iOS 16 helps improve depth-of-field effect on iPhone 13 series
  • Apple has added a 'Duplicate detection' feature to iOS 16
  • The feature to detect duplicate shots is also available on macOS Ventura

Apple has improved Portrait and Cinematic modes on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models with the release of iOS 16. Following the release of the new iOS version, the Cupertino company detailed its features that include improvements to the camera effects available on the latest iPhone models. The improvements are also likely to be available pre-installed on the iPhone 14 models that are speculated to debut later this year. The iOS 16 release also comes with a 'Duplicate detection' feature for photos to let users clean up their library by deleting duplicate shots.

On the dedicated iOS 16 Preview website, Apple has mentioned that the new iOS release brings an improved Portrait mode on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini to let users blur objects in the foreground of a photo.

This comes as an upgrade to the existing Portrait mode that allows users to adjust background blur to put them in focus.

Apple says that the improvement is aimed to offer a "more realistic-looking depth-of-field effect" to users.

Alongside the improved Portrait mode, iOS 16 brings the improved Cinematic mode for video recordings on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models.

It will bring a more accurate depth-of-field effect for profile angles and around the edges of hair and glasses when recording videos in the Cinematic mode, the company says while explaining the improvement.

The iOS 16 release also includes the 'Duplicate detection' feature that uses machine learning to identify duplicate photos to let users clean up the clutter and remove them. Users will be able to access the feature by going through Albums > Utilities.

A screenshot shared by MacRumors shows that a Duplicates folder will be available under the Utilities section to let users view and delete their duplicate shots and free up some space on their device.

ios 16 duplicate deletion image macrumors iOS 16

iOS 16 brings a Duplicates folder to contain duplicate shots for easy deletion
Photo Credit: MacRumors

 

In addition to iOS 16, 'Duplicate detection' will be available on macOS Ventura to help Mac users clean up space on their devices by removing duplicate photos.

Both iOS 16 and macOS Ventura are currently available to developers, with their public beta releases scheduled for next month. The new software versions will also be available on eligible hardware as free updates later this year.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Stellar battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 mini

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Very portable and convenient
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 16, Portrait mode, Cinematic mode, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, Duplicate detection, iOS, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Crypto Investing in a Bear Market
Rich Asian Investors Own Cryptos, India Surpasses Singapore in Digital Asset Holdings: Accenture

Related Stories

iOS 16 Improves Portrait, Cinematic Modes on iPhone 13 Camera; Adds 'Duplicate Detection' for Photos
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G82 5G First Impressions: Stretching Boundaries
  2. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  3. iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, System Apps Unveiled: All Details
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Renders, Price, Specifications Leaked Online
  5. Moto G82 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Debuts in India
  6. Moto G82 5G Tipped to be Priced at Rs.23,999 in India
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Teased, Display Specifications Surface Online
  8. Moto Edge 2022 Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Online
  9. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  10. iPadOS 16 Debuts to Bridge Gap Between iPad and MacBook
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Freebuds 5i With Multi-Mode Free Switching, ANC Launched: All Details
  2. iOS 16 Lets You See Your Wi-Fi Passwords, Adds Fullscreen Music Player to Lock Screen, More
  3. Apple Mixed Reality Headset to Be Announced During Media Event in Jan 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Strange World Teaser Trailer Out: Disney’s Upcoming Animated Feature Sets November 23 Release Date
  5. iOS 16 Won't Reach iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, Original iPhone SE; Apple Watch Series 3 Not Eligible for watchOS 9
  6. After ExpressVPN, Surfshark Decides to Shut Down VPN Servers in India Over Government's Order
  7. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Tipped, Will Be a Budget Offering: Report
  8. Indonesian Crypto Exchange Pintu Raises $113 Million in Series B Funding
  9. iOS 16 Lets You Lock Hidden, Recently Deleted Albums, Adds Haptic Feedback to iPhone Keyboard
  10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Maria Bakalova Confirmed to Play Key Role by Director James Gunn
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.