Apple has improved Portrait and Cinematic modes on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models with the release of iOS 16. Following the release of the new iOS version, the Cupertino company detailed its features that include improvements to the camera effects available on the latest iPhone models. The improvements are also likely to be available pre-installed on the iPhone 14 models that are speculated to debut later this year. The iOS 16 release also comes with a 'Duplicate detection' feature for photos to let users clean up their library by deleting duplicate shots.

On the dedicated iOS 16 Preview website, Apple has mentioned that the new iOS release brings an improved Portrait mode on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini to let users blur objects in the foreground of a photo.

This comes as an upgrade to the existing Portrait mode that allows users to adjust background blur to put them in focus.

Apple says that the improvement is aimed to offer a "more realistic-looking depth-of-field effect" to users.

Alongside the improved Portrait mode, iOS 16 brings the improved Cinematic mode for video recordings on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models.

It will bring a more accurate depth-of-field effect for profile angles and around the edges of hair and glasses when recording videos in the Cinematic mode, the company says while explaining the improvement.

The iOS 16 release also includes the 'Duplicate detection' feature that uses machine learning to identify duplicate photos to let users clean up the clutter and remove them. Users will be able to access the feature by going through Albums > Utilities.

A screenshot shared by MacRumors shows that a Duplicates folder will be available under the Utilities section to let users view and delete their duplicate shots and free up some space on their device.

iOS 16 brings a Duplicates folder to contain duplicate shots for easy deletion

Photo Credit: MacRumors

In addition to iOS 16, 'Duplicate detection' will be available on macOS Ventura to help Mac users clean up space on their devices by removing duplicate photos.

Both iOS 16 and macOS Ventura are currently available to developers, with their public beta releases scheduled for next month. The new software versions will also be available on eligible hardware as free updates later this year.