iOS 16 Clipboard Paste Permission Bug Acknowledged by Apple Executive, Fix to Come Next Week: Reports

Apple reportedly did not experience this bug while internally testing iOS 16.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 20 September 2022 21:24 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The upcoming iOS 16 update could also include fixes for an iPhone 14 Pro camera error

Highlights
  • Apple executive confirmed several iOS 16 users are experiencing this bug
  • The version number of this upcoming update is still unknown
  • Apple recently released iOS 16.0.1 update with several bug fixes

Apple iOS 16 users have been purportedly experiencing a bug that incessantly asks them for permission when they try to paste something into an app. The Cupertino-based company had reportedly added a prompt in iOS 16 that will ask users for permission when an app tries to access the clipboard, which may store sensitive information. However, some users have seemingly reported that their iPhone is showing the permission pop-up every time they try to paste text from another app. An Apple executive has finally acknowledged that this feature is not supposed to behave in the manner, a recent report claims.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple executive Ron Huang has confirmed that the prompt is not designed to behave the way it is behaving. Huang reportedly stated that Apple had not faced this bug during internally testing iOS 16. However, he revealed that the company is aware that several users are experiencing it.

In a related development, The Wall Street Journal has reported that an Apple spokesperson has revealed that Apple will roll out an iOS 16 update next week to fix this bug. This update is said to also include fixes for an error that supposedly causes cameras on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to vibrate and capture blurry images while being used with third-party apps.

Furthermore, several iPhone 14 Pro owners have reportedly been complaining that their handsets freeze while trying to restore data from iCloud or transfer data from an old iPhone handset. The upcoming iOS 16 update is said to also mend this error. The Apple spokesperson reportedly did not reveal the version number for the upcoming update.

Apple released the iOS 16.0.1 update last week for the iPhone 14 series. This update is said to bring fixes for issues affecting activations and migration, camera zoom, and app authentication.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Witnessed Highest Volume of Traffic Ever on the Day of Queen Elizabeth II's Demise: All Details
UPI Daily Transactions Expected to Cross 1 Billion-Mark in Next 5 Years: Nirmala Sitharaman

