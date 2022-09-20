Apple iOS 16 users have been purportedly experiencing a bug that incessantly asks them for permission when they try to paste something into an app. The Cupertino-based company had reportedly added a prompt in iOS 16 that will ask users for permission when an app tries to access the clipboard, which may store sensitive information. However, some users have seemingly reported that their iPhone is showing the permission pop-up every time they try to paste text from another app. An Apple executive has finally acknowledged that this feature is not supposed to behave in the manner, a recent report claims.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple executive Ron Huang has confirmed that the prompt is not designed to behave the way it is behaving. Huang reportedly stated that Apple had not faced this bug during internally testing iOS 16. However, he revealed that the company is aware that several users are experiencing it.

In a related development, The Wall Street Journal has reported that an Apple spokesperson has revealed that Apple will roll out an iOS 16 update next week to fix this bug. This update is said to also include fixes for an error that supposedly causes cameras on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to vibrate and capture blurry images while being used with third-party apps.

Furthermore, several iPhone 14 Pro owners have reportedly been complaining that their handsets freeze while trying to restore data from iCloud or transfer data from an old iPhone handset. The upcoming iOS 16 update is said to also mend this error. The Apple spokesperson reportedly did not reveal the version number for the upcoming update.

Apple released the iOS 16.0.1 update last week for the iPhone 14 series. This update is said to bring fixes for issues affecting activations and migration, camera zoom, and app authentication.