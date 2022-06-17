Technology News
iOS 16 Carries Built-In Unit Conversion in Messages, Notes, Calendar, More

The built-in unit conversion feature will be available to all Apple users in September.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 17 June 2022 19:11 IST
iOS 16 Carries Built-In Unit Conversion in Messages, Notes, Calendar, More

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Federico Viticci

iOS 16 comes up with built-in unit conversion feature

  • Built-in unit conversion works in several apps including Messages
  • This feature will be available to all users in iOS 16 later this fall
  • iOS 16 will convert units such as time zone, currency, temperature

iOS 16 was announced last week, and it certainly has much more to offer than what was previewed at the WWDC 2022. Now, a new report suggests that iOS 16 will have a built-in unit conversion on Messages, Notes, Mail, Calendar, and other apps. Through this, Apple users will be able to easily see conversions for units such as time zones, distance, currencies, and more. It'll make it easier for users to have a conversation with an overseas friend.

The feature was first spotted by the editor-in-chief of MacStories, Federico Viticci, who shared it via a Tweet. The tweet and a report by 9to5 Mac say that the built-in unit conversion feature in iOS 16 update will be available everywhere, including the Messages app on Apple iPhones.

The built-in unit conversion feature works for currencies, weight, volume, distance, and time zones in Apple phones running iOS 16. In fact, this feature is said to be functional across all Apple apps. Also, this feature will always show the user's time zone, currency, or temperature preferences, as per the report.

Apple will release a public beta version of iOS 16 next month, and users can avail of the built-in unit conversion feature on their iPhones.

Apart from this, recently, Apple has also updated the Nearby Interaction framework on iOS 16 to integrate the ultra-wideband (UWB) enabling U1 chip with ARKit — the software suite meant to enable immersive experiences. And separately, iOS 16 is found to allow users to delete an additional list of preloaded apps, including Clock, Find My, and Health.

iOS 16 also features a Copy-Paste Photo Edits feature, in which a user will be able to copy the edits made on a photo and paste them to another photo. From texts to all the filters applied, every edit on the picture can be copied.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: iOS 16, Built-In Unit Conversion, iPhones, Apple, WWDC 2022
Microsoft Defender Online Security App Launched for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows

iOS 16 Carries Built-In Unit Conversion in Messages, Notes, Calendar, More
Comment
 
 

