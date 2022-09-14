Technology News
loading

iOS 16 Battery Percentage Display Not Available on Some iPhone Models

The feature works on all iPhone 14 models.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 September 2022 15:12 IST
iOS 16 Battery Percentage Display Not Available on Some iPhone Models

Apple’s battery percentage display feature does not work on the iPhone 13 mini

Highlights
  • Apple’s battery percentage display not available on iPhone 12 mini
  • Is not available on iPhone 13 mini
  • Apple has not explained why

Among the new features that come with an upgrade to iOS 16 on supported iPhones, is the new battery percent display that first showed up in an iOS 16 beta. The feature basically lets you glance at the battery's charge status without the need to swipe down the Control Center on iPhones that have the TrueDepth camera and the display notch. Turns out that not all iPhone users can take advantage of this feature.

Apple's iOS 16 operating system is available for a long list of supported iPhones (starting from the iPhone 8), but it turns out that not all of them will get all of the features. Key among these is the new battery percentage display that is located to the right of TrueDepth camera system, which is housed inside the display notch. It now indicates the battery percentage, which is convenient to glance at instead of swiping down the Control Center.

Apple has now indicated in a support document that not all iPhone models will support the battery percentage display feature. In its support document, Apple states that the new battery percentage display is not available on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and the more recent iPhone 13 mini as well. It does not provide any information on why it's not possible to bring the feature to these iPhone models.

While the new battery percentage display is a welcomed feature in iOS 16, the way it displays the percentage can be a bit tricky to read as the new indicator includes the percentage inside the battery icon instead of next to it, like on past models, and in the Control Center. The icon itself remains completely filled giving users the impression that battery has not drained, until the battery drops to 20 percent after which the icon turns red, remaining partially filled.

This is very different compared to how Android smartphones display battery status, which usually have the battery icon that's filled to indicate exactly how much battery life is left along with the percentage shown next to it.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2942mAh
OS iOS 12
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Light and convenient
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 mini

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Very portable and convenient
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone, Apple iPhone XR, Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 12 mini, Apple iPhone 13 mini, iOS 16
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Binance Downloads in India Surpasses Other Foreign Crypto Exchanges, Nears 430,000 Mark

Related Stories

iOS 16 Battery Percentage Display Not Available on Some iPhone Models
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  2. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Series AnTuTu Scores Suggest Improvement Over Predecessors
  4. Samsung Galaxy A32 Receives Significant Price Cuts in India: All Details
  5. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  8. Ambrane Glares With Inbuilt Speakers Launched in India: Details
  9. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra First Impressions: Checking All the Boxes
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Allowed Chinese, Indian Agents on Payroll, Privacy of Users at Risk, Whistleblower Claims
  2. Huawei P50 Pocket New Variant Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 778G SoC, May Ditch Cover Display
  3. Bitcoin Barely Clings to $20,000 as US CPI Data for August Rattles Crypto Market
  4. iOS 16 Battery Percentage Display Not Available on Some iPhone Models
  5. Binance Downloads in India Surpasses Other Foreign Crypto Exchanges, Nears 430,000 Mark
  6. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Revealed, Set to Release on May 12, 2023
  7. Oppo Find X6 Pro Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 1-Inch Camera Sensor: Details
  8. Realme C30s With 5,000mAh Battery, 8-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Signs Deal with US Commerce Department to Boost Chip Production for Researchers
  10. God of War Ragnarök Story Trailer Offers First Look at Týr, Dual Valkyrie Fight
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.