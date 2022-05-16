Technology News
loading

iOS 16 to Introduce Major System Changes, Fresh Apple Apps at WWDC 2022: Mark Gurman

Apple is set to host the WWDC 2022 event starting from June 6.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 16 May 2022 16:00 IST
iOS 16 to Introduce Major System Changes, Fresh Apple Apps at WWDC 2022: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple had previously introduced the Watch Together feature with iOS 15

Highlights
  • iOS 16 may get improved notifications and health tracking features
  • It could bring redesigned app icons, floating app window
  • Apple is likely to debut watchOS 9 alongside iOS 16

iOS 16 is expected to bring “major changes across the system” and some new Apple apps, as per a new report. The information comes from the latest edition of the Power On newsletter published by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. When asked about which operating system he thinks would receive the most attention at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 event, Gurman replied that it would most likely be iOS 16. However, he does not expect Apple to completely redesign its operating system with its release.

Gurman has also mentioned in the Power On newsletter that iOS 16 could introduce "new ways of interacting" with the iPhone. Apple is expected to unveil iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 event starting on June 6. Previous reports have suggested that iOS 16 could feature redesigned app icons, interactive widgets, a floating app window, and upgraded theme options. It is said to bring improvements to the camera app as well. Gurman has previously also stated stated that iOS 16 would bring significant improvements to the notifications and health tracking features.

During the upcoming WWDC22 event, which kicks off on June 6, Apple could also reveal watchOS 9. In a recent report, Gurman suggested that Apple could introduce a new low-power mode with watchOS 9, which could support a few additional apps and features. The existing Power Reserve low-powered mode only allows Apple Watch models to depict the time. The Cupertino company is likely to also update several of the built-in watch faces that are currently available.

Apple is said to be in the works of upgrading its atrial fibrillation detection feature for the Apple Watch models. Through this upgrade, the smartwatches would be able to calculate 'burden' — how often, over an extended period, a person experiences this type of arrhythmia. This feature could also debut with watchOS 9 in June.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 16, Apple, watchOS 9, WWDC 2022
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Goldman Sachs Invests in Billionaire Alan Howard’s Crypto Trading Platform, Barclays Joins In
Many of Top 100,000 Websites Found to Be Collecting Data Typed by Users Before Hitting 'Submit' Button

Related Stories

iOS 16 to Introduce Major System Changes, Fresh Apple Apps at WWDC 2022: Mark Gurman
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. There May Be Invisible Walls In Space, According to New Research
  2. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  3. OnePlus Nord Getting Stable Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update
  4. Vivo Y01 With a 20:9 IPS Display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Debuts in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Triple Rear Camera Setup Details Leaked
  6. AirPods, Other Apple Products to Use USB Type-C Ports: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Realme Narzo 50 5G Design Leaked in Renders Ahead of May 18 Launch
  8. How to Reset or Change Explore Page on Instagram
  9. Apple to Introduce Major System Changes With iOS 16: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Series Set to Launch on May 23: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. The Broken News First Look: Sonali Bendre to Make OTT Debut With Zee5's Journalism Drama
  2. Acharya OTT Release Date Set for May 20 on Amazon Prime Video
  3. Oppo Pad Air Goes Up for Bookings Ahead of Launch, Snapdragon 680 SoC Tipped
  4. Honor MagicBook 14 2022, Honor MagicBook 14 2022 Independent Graphics Edition Launched
  5. Scientists Believe 'Alien' Rock Hypatia May Reveal Details on Events That Lead to Supernova Explosions
  6. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  7. Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo Enterprise Range of Desktops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  8. Binance CEO Expresses Disappointment With Terra's Reaction to Recent Crash
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Series India Launch Imminent as Phones Spotted on Indian Website: Report
  10. Study Identifies How Sleep Helps Our Brain to Process Emotions and Regulate Mental Health
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.