iOS 16 Lets You See Your Wi-Fi Passwords, Adds Fullscreen Music Player to Lock Screen, More

Visual Look Up works with photos, screenshots, quick look, and safari.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 7 June 2022 19:37 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 16 will reach eligible iPhone models later this year

Highlights
  • iOS 16 was announced at Apple's WWDC
  • iPhone with A12 Bionic processor and later support Visual Look Up feature
  • Apple is currently testing iOS 16 with developers

Apple has announced iOS 16, the latest version of its software with several new features and improvements at the ongoing Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday. Apple is allowing users to see and manage stored Wi-Fi passwords in iOS 16. It has added a fullscreen music player back to the Lock Screen placing album art in the centre with controls. Besides, in the latest operating system, iPhone users will be able to drag and drop subjects from a photo into other apps or photos.

A dedicated iOS 16 preview website details the new features that are coming to Apple phones with iOS 16. As mentioned, iPhone users can view their stored Wi-Fi passwords in Settings with the latest operating system. They can even copy it to share with friends or family. As per a report by MacRumors, users are required to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode to see a stored password.

Additionally, Apple is bringing the fullscreen music player back to the Lock Screen with Live Activities. It will give a fresh view by placing album art in the middle and controls at the bottom. The fullscreen music player on the lock screen was earlier available on iOS 10. The update allows users to customise the font, colour, widgets, wallpapers, or placement of other elements on the Lock Screen. The full-screen music player may not be available in the first developer beta of iOS 16.

The upgraded Visual Look Up feature lets users tap and hold on to the subject of an image to lift it from the background or isolate the subject by removing the background and placing it in apps like Messages. This functionality works with screenshots, quick look, and Safari. Apple phones powered by the A12 Bionic processor and newer support this feature.

The new iOS 16 also bundles improvements to the lock screen, focus mode, health app and messages that change the way users experience iPhone. Scheduling for emails is coming to the Mail app on iOS 16 and Apple Maps add support to eleven more countries. The ‌iOS 16‌ is currently in beta testing with developers. A public beta is scheduled to arrive next month.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Mixed Reality Headset to Be Announced During Media Event in Jan 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

