iOS 16.1 beta 2 is out now and it brings a few tweaks alongside some new features. Apple is expected to release the update in October, the month that is also tipped to witness the release of iPadOS and macOS Ventura. Currently, it has been released to developers and one of the most talked about features of the update is the redesigned version of the battery indicator and its integration into the system. The beta update also fixes the clipboard paste permission bug.

Folks at 9to5mac delved out information about what's new with iOS 16.1 beta 2. One of the highlighting features that the latest beta brings is the redesigned battery indicator. It was (finally) added on all iPhone models such as the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini in the iOS 16.1 beta 1. As per the report, the battery icon didn't match the battery percentage. The new indicator is said to be dynamic that changes according to the battery level.

So, when you plug-in your iPhone into the charger, you'll see an indicator (lighting sign) with the battery percentage. It is to be noted that the percentage indicator was removed after the introduction of the notch in the iPhone X. In addition to this, the feature has got its integration to the system as well. The battery charging indicator was also removed from the Lock Screen. The latest update brings it back.

The second most talked about feature is the introduction of a fix for the new feature that asks permission to copy and paste between apps. The purported bug incessantly asked users for permission to paste something into an app, and irritated most users. This was designed as a security feature to make the user aware that the content they are trying to paste may store sensitive information. However, the permission popped-up every time they try to paste text from another app. Apple acknowledged it and with iOS 16 beta 2, the company has reportedly fixed this issue.

Thirdly, the 9to5mac report also says that a bug in the three-finger gestures feature, which reveals the copy and paste menu and restricts it from properly recognising it, has also been fixed in the latest beta. The next interation of iOS 16 will get other features such as Clean Energy Charging, Wallet app that can be deleted, and Live Activities API among others.