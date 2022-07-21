Apple has released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 as its latest software version for iPhone and iPad users. With the update, the tech giant is bringing bug fixes, enhancement, and security updates to its smartphones and tablets. The TV app now features the option to restart a live sports event — or pause, rewind, and fast forward while it is in progress. Apple has also resolved a bug with the Settings app that informed users that their device storage was full even when it was available, in the latest update.

What's new in iOS 15.6

The official changelog suggests that iOS 15.6 brings some bug fixes, enhancements to the TV app, and security updates. According to Apple, the new iOS 15.6 update fixes the issue where Settings might continue to display that the storage capacity of the smartphone or tablet is full even when space is available. It also fixes a bug that causes braille devices to slow down or stop responding while navigating through the text in the Mail app. The bug that moved users back to a previous webpage on Safari, has also been fixed.

Additionally, Apple is also bringing some improvements to the TV app with the iOS 15.6. Users now have the option to restart a live sports event while it is still in progress, along with the option to pause, rewind, and fast-forward the same. Apple says that some of these features might not be available to all regions.

In the iOS 15.6 release notes, Apple has also highlighted that a known issue with the update is that the smartphone that initiates pairing is needed to be logged in to the same iCloud account as the home hub. In the release notes Apple said, “Only the owner of a home, not an invited user, can pair Matter accessories.”

The public beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 was recently released by the company as part of the Apple Beta Software Program.