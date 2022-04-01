Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1 Released With a Fix for Battery Drain Issues; Apple Watch, HomePod Also Updated

iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1 Released With a Fix for Battery Drain Issues; Apple Watch, HomePod Also Updated

The battery drain issues were introduced last month by iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 for some users.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 April 2022 12:10 IST
iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1 Released With a Fix for Battery Drain Issues; Apple Watch, HomePod Also Updated
Highlights
  • iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 as bug-fix updates from Apple
  • The new software versions carry patches for zero-day vulnerabilities
  • Mac users have received Bluetooth and display connection fixes

Apple has released iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 updates for its devices in just over a fortnight after the debut of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. The new software versions fix battery drain issues that were introduced with the release of the previous iOS and iPadOS updates. Alongside the iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1, Apple has released HomePod 15.4.1 update to fix an issue related to Siri. Apple Watch users have also received watchOS 8.5.1 as a minor update that brings a series of security fixes. Similarly, Mac users have got macOS Monterey 12.3.1 with fixes to address issues with Bluetooth and external display connections.

iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1: What's new?

Last month, Apple introduced iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 that started causing battery draining issues to some users. User reports surfaced online had suggested that the issues were reducing battery life on the iPhone 13 Pro Max for some users to half a day, while the iPhone 11 models for some users were losing 80 percent of the battery in 24 hours. Apple has addressed these concerns by introducing iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 that includes fixes for the issues causing the batteries to drain more quickly than expected, as per the official release notes.

In addition to the battery drain problems, iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 fix a bug that was causing braille devices to become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert. The updates also address a problem related to Made for iPhone and Made for iPad hearing devices that were becoming unresponsive with some third-party apps.

Separately, iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 fix a security issue within the AppleAVD media decoder that would allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple has mentioned that the zero-day vulnerability might be “actively exploited” by some attackers in the wild. It is impacting devices, namely iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and the iPod touch (7th generation).

HomePod Software Version 15.4.1: What's new?

Alongside the latest iOS and iPadOS releases, Apple has brought HomePod Software Version 15.4.1 that fixes an issue causing some HomeKit-enabled accessories to fail to respond when controlled via Siri. The update also includes bug fixes for the HomePod devices, the company said in its changelog.

watchOS 8.5.1: What's new?

Apple has also released watchOS 8.5.1 as a minor update to watchOS 8.5. The new software version carries security updates and bug fixes for compatible Apple Watch models, the company said. However, exact details about the security updates and fixes are yet to be revealed.

macOS Monterey 12.3.1: What's new?

Mac users have received macOS Monterey 12.3.1 update that addresses a problem causing Bluetooth devices such as game controllers to disconnect after playing audio through some Beats headphones. The update also fixes an issue that was resulting in the USB-C or Thunderbolt external display to not turn on when connected to Mac mini (2018) as a second display.

The new macOS Monterey release also fixes the issue that was causing some 2021 MacBook Pro models to not update or restore to macOS Monterey 12.3, Apple said in its release notes.

Additionally, the macOS 12.3.1 release carries two security fixes. One of them is for the zero-day vulnerability related to the AppleAVD media decoder that also existed for iOS and iPadOS users. The software update also patches a security loophole that existed within the Intel Graphics Driver and could allow an attacker to gain access to kernel memory.

Apple said that it was aware that both issues might have been actively exploited.

How to download iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1

You can download iOS 15.4.1 or iPadOS 15.4.1 on your device by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The updates are available for all the devices that are running a recent version of iOS 15 or iPadOS 15.

The updates will also reach your devices automatically if you have enabled the auto-update feature. However, Apple normally delays seeding updates to devices set on auto-update.

Apple SVP of Software Engineering Craig Federighi apparently confirmed in a response to a Reddit user the delay in automatic updates. The executive said in his purported response, which has been shown in a screenshot, that the company delays automatic updates by one to four weeks after receiving user feedback and makes its software updates first available to users who go with the manual method.

Federighi's purported response doesn't give any clarity on why Apple does so. However, it could be due to two reasons. Firstly, the delay would help the company to not put a massive strain on its servers for seeding software updates simultaneously to a large number of devices. Secondly, it may help reduce the impact of any bugs that an update might include.

How to download HomePod Software Version 15.4.1

Unlike the case of iPhone and iPad devices, Apple pushes software updates to HomePod and HomePod mini automatically. You can, though, check for HomePod Software Version 15.4.1 for your device by going to Home Settings > Software Update from the Home app. Make sure that your connected Apple device is running the latest software version.

How to download watchOS 8.5.1

You can download watchOS 8.5.1 on the Apple Watch Series 3 and above by going through General > Software Update on the Watch app on your iPhone. Alternatively, you can download the update directly from your Apple Watch if it's connected to Wi-Fi, by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

How to download macOS Monterey 12.3.1

Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.3.1 for all eligible MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Pro. You can manually check for the update by going to System Preferences > Software Update after clicking on the Apple menu icon from the top-left corner of your computer's screen. You can also alternatively get the update by visiting the About This Mac setting from the Apple menu.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1, HomePod Software Version 15.4.1, watchOS 8.5.1, macOS Monterey 12.3.1, iOS, iPadOS, HomePod, watchOS, macOS Monterey, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Updates Search, News to Help Users Identify Trusted Sources
iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1 Released With a Fix for Battery Drain Issues; Apple Watch, HomePod Also Updated
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  2. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  4. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  5. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 2 Launch
  6. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Teased, Said to Debut in April
  8. Poco F3 GT Getting Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Price in India Teased via Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Polygon Unveils Identity Service That Focusses on Keeping Personal Details of Users Private
  2. Crypto Exchange Binance Wins Dismissal of US Lawsuit Over Digital Token Sales
  3. Motorola Moto G52 Specifications, Renders Leak Online; Tipped to come with Snapdragon 680 SoC
  4. Facebook Had an Internal Bug That Said to Have Promoted Problematic Content in User Feeds
  5. iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1 Released With a Fix for Battery Drain Issues; Apple Watch, HomePod Also Updated
  6. Google Updates Search, News to Help Users Identify Trusted Sources
  7. Vivo X80 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Sport 6.78-Inch OLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  8. India’s Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today, Violators Stare at Jail Time Up to 7 Years
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Value Tanks as EU Parliament Comes Down Hard on Non-Custodial Wallets
  10. Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Confirmed, Tipped to Debut in April
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.