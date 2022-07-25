Technology News
  Intel to Produce Chips for Taiwanese Chip Design Firm MediaTek in Boost to Foundry Business

Intel to Produce Chips for Taiwanese Chip Design Firm MediaTek in Boost to Foundry Business

Intel said the first products would be manufactured in the next 18- to 24- month period and will be used for smart devices.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 July 2022 16:52 IST
Intel previously announced that its foundry business has signed deals with Qualcomm and Amazon

Highlights
  • Intel said on Monday it will produce chips for Taiwan’s MediaTek
  • The manufacturing arrangement is one of the significant deals of Intel
  • Intel has mainly built chips it designed itself

US chipmaker Intel said on Monday it will produce chips for Taiwan's MediaTek, one of the world's largest chip design firms.

The manufacturing arrangement is one of the most significant deals Intel has announced since it launched its so-called foundry business early last year.

A foundry business builds chips that other companies design and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is the top player in that space. Intel has mainly built chips it designed itself.

“That's a pretty big deal for us to engage a customer from Taiwan and them betting on us to grow and try this. And so this is a major anchor customer win,” Randhir Thakur, president of Intel Foundry Services, told Reuters.

TechInsights' chip economist Dan Hutcheson said there were doubts in the industry on whether Intel could pull off the foundry business, but the deal with MediaTek shows it's on the right path and its investments, including in recruiting the right executives, are paying off.

“When you go into a foundry, you're putting at risk about two years of work,” said Hutcheson about the risk for chip design firms like MediaTek. “If something happens and the foundry can't pull it off, you've lost that design window in that market window.”

While Intel didn't give any financial details of the deal or say how many chips it would be producing for MediaTek, it said the first products would be manufactured in the next 18- to 24- month period and will be in a more mature technology process called Intel 16, with the chips used for smart devices.

“MediaTek has always adopted a multi-sourcing strategy,” MediaTek said in a statement. “In addition to maintaining close partnership with TSMC in advanced process nodes, this collaboration will enhance MediaTek's supply for mature process nodes.”

Intel previously announced that its foundry business has signed deals with Qualcomm and Amazon.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, MediaTek, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Qualcomm, Amazon
