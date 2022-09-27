Technology News
loading

Infinix Zero Series Handset to Feature 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera With OIS: Report

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G launch has been set for October 5 globally.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 27 September 2022 19:28 IST
Infinix Zero Series Handset to Feature 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera With OIS: Report

Alleged live images of the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G have also surfaced online

Highlights
  • Leaked images point at a display with strongly curved sides
  • Infinix Zero Ultra 5G could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • The smartphone is expected to run Android 12

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G, the company's upcoming handset, will be launched on October 5. Meanwhile, an Infinix Zero series smartphone will reportedly make its debut with a 60-megapixel selfie camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) as per leaked images of the smartphone that were spotted online. The handset has been in the news over the last few weeks and reports suggest it will come with 180W Thunder Charge support, the company's fastest charging technology yet. Alleged live images of the smartphone have also popped-up online suggesting that the phone will be equipped with a 200-megapixel main camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood.

According to a recent report by GSMArena, an upcoming Infinix Zero series handset is expected to make its debut with a 60-megapixel selfie camera with OIS. The report was based on the leaked images of the upcoming handset shared with the website a source. The images also suggest the smartphone will sport a display with strongly curved sides. It is currently unclear if these photos show the smartphone with a 60-megapixel front camera with OIS.

As mentioned earlier, the global launch date for the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G launch has been set for October 5.

Reports suggest that the Zero Ultra 5G will feature a 180W Thunder Charge system, which is Infinix's fastest charging technology to date. The new charging technology is claimed to charge a 4,500mAh battery to 50 percent in just 4 minutes.

Meanwhile, alleged live images of the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G have also surfaced online suggesting that the handset will be equipped with a 200-megapixel main camera. The smartphone is also expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There could be a RAM extension technology that is teased to provide users with up to 12GB of memory by utilising unused storage. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 and might bear the Infinix X6820 model number, according to the report.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Zero Ultra 5G, Infinix Zero Ultra 5G specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Tether Announces Launch on Polkadot to Improve Web3 Footprint

Related Stories

Infinix Zero Series Handset to Feature 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera With OIS: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Gadgets Under Rs. 5,000
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Electronics
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on Laptops, Tablets
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Large Appliances
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Cashback Credit Card With Year-Long Discounts Launched: Details
  9. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Review: Can It Replace Your Laptop?
  10. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7 Allegedly Spotted on Amazon Ahead of October 6 Launch, Price Leaked
  2. Infinix Zero Series Handset to Feature 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera With OIS: Report
  3. Tether Announces Launch on Polkadot to Improve Web3 Footprint
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  5. South Korea Asks KuCoin, OKX to Freeze Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Spotted on 3C Certification Website, 25W Charging Support Tipped: Details
  7. NASA's DART Mission First Step Towards Preventing Possible Asteroid Armageddon, Indian Scientists Say
  8. Arm Appoints Jason Child as CFO Ahead of Preparations for Public Listing
  9. US Senators Push for Limits on Law Enforcement's Purchase of Warrantless Cellphone Tracking Tools
  10. Mastercard’s NFT-Customised Debit Cards Featuring Bored Apes, Moonbirds Go Live
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.