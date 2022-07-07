Infinix Zero Ultra is reportedly making its way to the Indian market soon. The launch of the new Infinix Zero series phone in the country is yet to be officially confirmed by the brand, but ahead of it, key specifications of the phone have been tipped online. The rumoured handset could offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Infinix Zero Ultra is likely to come with the company's 180W Thunder Charge Technology. The new charging technology is claimed to charge a 4,500mAh battery to 50 percent in just 4 minutes.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with Techyorker, suggested the imminent India launch of the Infinix Zero Ultra. The purported 4G smartphone is tipped to pack up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage. According to the leak, the upcoming Infinix Zero Ultra will be priced in the country between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

The Infinix Zero Ultra could pack the company's 180W Thunder Charge Technology. Infinix recently announced the new charging technology in India, which will debut on selected Infinix flagship phones in the second half of the year. According to Infinix, the new technology will allow users to charge a 4,500mAh battery to 50 percent in just four minutes. The 180W Thunder Charge has two separate charging modes, furious mode and standard mode. The furious mode can be activated at the click of a button giving users 180W super-fast charging. The 180W mode charges batteries at a rate of 8C to reduce the chances of the battery overheating.

Earlier this year, the Infinix Zero 5G was launched in India as the first 5G smartphone from the brand with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It features 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a triple rear camera led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.