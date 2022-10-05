Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 200 Megapixel Camera, 180W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera, 180W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G will be available in two colour variants — Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 5 October 2022 21:33 IST
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera, 180W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Infinix

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G runs Android 12-based XOS 12

Highlights
  • Infinix has launched a single variant of the smartphone with 8GB RAM
  • Its 4500mAH battery is claimed to get fully charged with 12 minutes
  • Infinix Zero Ultra 5G sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G has launched today for the global markets. In a Twitter announcement, the company teased some of the major features of the smartphone, which include the 180W Thunder Charge, a 120Hz Waterfall display and a 200-megapixel main camera sensor. Under the hood, the handset comes packed with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. Along with the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G launch, the company has also announced a space-themed limited-edition XBOY Explorer NFT collection, which will be available via lottery prize draw.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G: Price and Availability

Infinix has launched a single variant of the smartphone featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, with a 5GB expandable RAM. The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G will be available in two colour variants — Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir.

 

 

According to the smartphone company, the 256GB storage variant will come at a price of $520 (nearly Rs. 42,400). However, the prices and availability of the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G will vary from region to region, claims the company. The detailed information doesn't mention any date or confirmation for the arrival of the smartphone in Indian markets.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G: Specifications

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G runs Android 12-based XOS 12. The handset packs a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The smartphone has a 6.8-inch 3D curved AMOLED diplay with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a fingerprint sensor.

Its 4500mAH battery is claimed to get fully charged with 12 minutes. The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G comes with dual mode — standard mode and furious mode — for flash charge. The smartphone features connectivity support for GPS, Bluetooth, USB C-type port, 5G as well as WiFi6.

For photos and videos, the smartphone gets a triple camera setup headlined by a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel lens. On the front, the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Zero Ultra 5G, Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Specifications, Infinix, Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Price
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Elon Musk's Twitter Turnaround: Here's How the Legal Challenges Played a Part
Amazon Suspends at Least 50 Workers After Employees Protested Against Fire Incident

Related Stories

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera, 180W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Offers Announced: Details Here
  2. Redmi Pad With 10.61-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Tech Gift Ideas for Diwali
  5. Redmi Pad First Impressions: The New Affordable Android Tablet Champ?
  6. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro With 1.64-Inch AMOLED Display Launched: All Details
  7. Oppo A17 With MediaTek Helio G35, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi 12T Series With 5,000mAH Battery, 120W HyperCharge Unveiled: Details
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Premium Headphones, Speakers
  10. Black Adam to Ram Setu, the 7 Biggest Movies in October
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Suspends at Least 50 Workers After Employees Protested Against Fire Incident
  2. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera, 180W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Price Leaked Again Ahead of Imminent Launch: All Details
  4. Dead Space Remake Gameplay Trailer Showcases a Talking Isaac Clark, Overhauled Visuals
  5. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Dual Drivers, Up to 38 Hours Battery Life: Report
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000
  7. Dune: The Sisterhood Casts Chernobyl’s Emily Watson, Harry Potter's Shirley Henderson as Leads: Report
  8. SpaceX to Fly Russian Cosmonaut Anna Kikina to International Space Station Amid Ukraine War
  9. RuPay Credit Card UPI Usage: No Charge for Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000, NPCI Says
  10. Redmi Buds 4 Pro, Buds 4 With Dual Dynamic Drivers, ANC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.