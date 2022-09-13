Infinix Zero Ultra 5G will be launched in India soon, according to a tipster. The phone is also tipped to make its debut in global markets. The handset has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the model number U1800XIA, along with a 180W charging adapter. The tipster had earlier shared some key specifications of the phone. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared via Twitter that the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G has been spotted on the BIS India database with the model number U1800XIA. This suggests that the smartphone could launch in India in the future. It is also said to make its debut soon in global markets. According to the tipster, the handset has been spotted on the BIS India website with a 180W fast charging adapter.

As per a report from August, the tipster had also shared the specifications of the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G. The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It could be launched in single storage configuration. The smartphone is tipped to come in two colour option. The phone was earlier tipped to debut in either September or October this year.

It will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED or curved display with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout, which is expected to house the selfie camera. The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is said to feature a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. It could also get a portrait telephoto and a macro camera sensors at the rear. It is said to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 180W Thunder Charge technology. As per the report, the phone could charge a 4,500mAh battery up to 50 percent in 4 minutes.

According to another report, the 4G variant of the Infinix Zero Ultra will be priced in India between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. To recall, Infinix Zero 5G was launched in India in February with a 6.78-inch IPS display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.