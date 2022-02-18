Technology News
Infinix Zero 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Infinix Zero 5G will be available with a list of sale offers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 February 2022 11:58 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix India

Infinix Zero 5G comes with a 120Hz display

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 5G will go on sale via Flipkart
  • The Infinix phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
  • Infinix Zero 5G carries a 48-megapixel primary camera

Infinix Zero 5G is set to go on sale in India today (Friday, February 18). Debuted earlier this week, the Infinix phone is the brand's first phone to come with 5G connectivity. The smartphone also comes with a 120Hz display and is equipped with triple rear cameras. Infinix Zero 5G also includes an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC as well as 128GB of onboard storage. It supports 33W fast charging and carries dual stereo speakers. Infinix Zero 5G competes against the likes of Realme 9 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, and Moto G71 5G.

Infinix Zero 5G price in India, sale offers

Infinix Zero 5G price in India is set at Rs. 19,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Cosmic Black and Skylight Orange colours and is going on sale via Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) today.

Sale offers on the Infinix Zero 5G include Infinix Snoker iRocker true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds worth Rs. 999 at only Re. 1. Customers can also get a Rs. 500 discount when purchasing the phone via UPI transaction. Moreover, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,667.

Infinix Zero 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero 5G runs on Android 11 with XOS 10 on top. The phone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Infinix Zero 5G carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel portrait shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, Infinix Zero 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Infinix Zero 5G comes with 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted sensor.

Infinix has packed the phone with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone measures 168.73x76.53x8.77mm and weighs 199 grams.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Infinix Zero 5G price in India, Infinix Zero 5G specifications, Infinix Zero 5G, Infinix
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.