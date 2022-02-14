Infinix Zero 5G was launched in India on Monday as the first 5G smartphone from the brand. The new Infinix phone comes in two colour options and has a hole-punch display design. Infinix Zero 5G features a 6.78-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Infinix Zero 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It is available in a single configuration, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Infinix Zero 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Infinix Zero 5G price in India, availability

The price of Infinix Zero 5G has been set at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting February 18 in Cosmic Black and Skylight Orange colour options.

Infinix and Flipkart are offering Infinix Snokor (iRocker) wireless earbuds for Rs. 1 (originally priced at Rs. 999), which customers can avail after seven days of purchasing the new phone. Also, Flipkart is offering the smartphone with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,667. It is also providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 750 for purchases made with Citi Bank cards. Further, interested buyers can avail Flipkart's Smart Upgrade on Infinix Zero 5G at an additional fee of Rs. 99.

Infinix Zero 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero 5G runs on Android 11-based XOS 10. The first 5G offering from Infinix sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 500 nits of peak brightness. The display has an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 as well.

Under the hood, Infinix Zero 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset offers an option to add an additional 5GB of virtual RAM.

For optics, Infinix has added a triple rear camera setup on Infinix Zero 5G, led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel portrait shooter that supports 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera setup is paired with a quad-LED flash and supports features such as Slow Motion, Super Night Mode, and 4K video recording at 30fps. For selfies and video chats, Infinix Zero 5G features a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens, which the company says comes with dual LED flash.

The internal storage of Infinix Zero 5G can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. Connectivity options in the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone sports an ambient light sensor, light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, g-sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. For authentication, the new Infinix handset carries a fingerprint sensor as well.

The company has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Infinix Zero 5G. It carries 33W fast charging support as well. Further, the smartphone has dual speakers with DTS surround sound support. The smartphone measures 168.73×76.53×8.77mm and weighs 199 grams.

