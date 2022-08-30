Infinix Zero 5G units in India are set to be updated to Android 12 in the coming days, the company confirmed on Tuesday. The Infinix phone was launched in the country last year as the brand's first model with 5G connectivity. It debuted with Android 11-based XOS 10 on top. By September fourth week, the brand aims to finish the final rollout of the software update for the Infinix Zero 5G. Alongside the Infinix Zero 5G, the Infinix Note 11 and Note 12 models will also get the Android 12 update by September fourth week. Both the official and beta versions will be released gradually in batches. The updates bring privacy and security improvements to the Infinix devices.

The brand owned by China's Transsion Group announced via a tweet that the Infinix Zero 5G will receive the Android 12 update starting August 31 in India. The Infinix Note 11 and Note 12 will also get the update starting September first week.

According to the company, the rollout will take place through a Fan's beta version available for download for all. Post the beta, a full rollout of the software will happen within 30 days. By September fourth week, all eligible units will have received the update.

The Infinix Zero 5G was launched in India in February this year with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. The Infinix Note 11 priced at Rs. 11,999 was unveiled last year, while the Infinix Note 12 arrived in May with a starting price tag of Rs. 11,499.

Meanwhile, Android 13 is out now and it is rolling out to a few smartphones globally, including India. Unlike Infinix, latest smartphones from brands such as Vivo and Google have started to come with the Android 13 update in the Indian market.

Google Pixel 6a and Pixel 4a phones are receiving their respective Android 13 updates in India. Similarly, Vivo X80 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro users in India who successfully applied for the Android 13 Preview Program can now test the Android 13 update.