Infinix Zero 5G, Note 11, Note 12 Phones to Get Android 12 in India in September

Infinix Note 11 and Note 12 will receive the Android 12 update starting September first week.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 August 2022 18:46 IST
Infinix Zero 5G will receive the Android 12 update starting August 31 in India

  • Infinix Zero 5G currently runs on Android 11 with XOS 10 on top
  • The rollout will take place through a Fan’s beta version
  • Android 12 will reach all eligible units by September fourth week

Infinix Zero 5G units in India are set to be updated to Android 12 in the coming days, the company confirmed on Tuesday. The Infinix phone was launched in the country last year as the brand's first model with 5G connectivity. It debuted with Android 11-based XOS 10 on top. By September fourth week, the brand aims to finish the final rollout of the software update for the Infinix Zero 5G. Alongside the Infinix Zero 5G, the Infinix Note 11 and Note 12 models will also get the Android 12 update by September fourth week. Both the official and beta versions will be released gradually in batches. The updates bring privacy and security improvements to the Infinix devices.

The brand owned by China's Transsion Group announced via a tweet that the Infinix Zero 5G will receive the Android 12 update starting August 31 in India. The Infinix Note 11 and Note 12 will also get the update starting September first week.

According to the company, the rollout will take place through a Fan's beta version available for download for all. Post the beta, a full rollout of the software will happen within 30 days. By September fourth week, all eligible units will have received the update.

The Infinix Zero 5G was launched in India in February this year with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. The Infinix Note 11 priced at Rs. 11,999 was unveiled last year, while the Infinix Note 12 arrived in May with a starting price tag of Rs. 11,499.

Meanwhile, Android 13 is out now and it is rolling out to a few smartphones globally, including India. Unlike Infinix, latest smartphones from brands such as Vivo and Google have started to come with the Android 13 update in the Indian market.

Google Pixel 6a and Pixel 4a phones are receiving their respective Android 13 updates in India. Similarly, Vivo X80 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro users in India who successfully applied for the Android 13 Preview Program can now test the Android 13 update.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Infinix Note 11

Infinix Note 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Stereo speakers
  • Useful software features
  • Bad
  • Sub-par camera performance
  • Spammy notifications from stock apps
Read detailed Infinix Note 11 review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2MP + AI Lens
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Infinix Zero 5G

Infinix Zero 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful SoC for the price
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Decent telephoto camera
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent main and selfie cameras
  • Underwhelming software with plenty of spammy apps
  • No stereo speakers or IP rating
  • Missing ultra-wide camera
Read detailed Infinix Zero 5G review
Display (Primary) 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Further reading: Infinix Zero 5G, Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 12, Android 12, Android 13, Infinix
