Infinix Zero 5G India Launch Date Set for February 14, Specifications Teased

Infinix Zero 5G price in India may be under Rs. 20,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 February 2022 17:04 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Infinix Zero 5G appears to have a 48-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 5G launch date has been revealed by Flipkart
  • The Infinix phone is confirmed to have MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
  • Infinix Zero 5G is rumoured to have 33W fast charging support

Infinix Zero 5G India launch date has been set for February 14, Flipkart has revealed. The new Infinix phone will be the brand's first 5G device. In addition to the launch date, the listing on the Flipkart site details some of the key Infinix Zero 5G specifications. The phone will come with triple rear cameras and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It will have a hole-punch display design, as per the details available on the e-comerce website.

Flipkart has created a dedicated webpage to announce the India launch date of the Infinix Zero 5G. The webpage shows that the phone will launch at 12pm on February 14. This is unlike a previous report that suggested the phone arrives a week earlier.

The design of the upcoming smartphone was teased by Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor earlier this month. The teaser shows the phone from its back and confirms the presence of a triple rear camera setup.

Infinix Zero 5G price in India (expected)

Although exact details about the pricing of Infinix Zero 5G are yet to be revealed, Kapoor indicated in a recent media interview that the phone could debut at less than Rs. 20,000.

Infinix Zero 5G specifications

The listing on Flipkart carries images of Infinix Zero 5G that reveal some of its key specifications. The phone appears to have a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also seems to have at least two distinct colour options. Additionally, the webpage shows that the Infinix Zero 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, corroborating earlier reports.

If we were to believe past leaks, Infinix Zero 5G will come with XOS 10 on top of Android 11 and feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Further, it could include ultra-wide telephoto shooters alongside the 48-megapixel primary camera. The Infinix Zero 5G is also tipped to have a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

