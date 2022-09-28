Technology News
Infinix Note 12 (2023) is equipped with a 10-layer graphite cooling system.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 28 September 2022 20:36 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix Zero 20 features a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 20 comes in Grey and Gold colours
  • This smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging
  • The Infinix Note 12 (2023) sports a 7.8mm thin design

Infinix Zero 20 launched globally on Wednesday along with the Infinix Note 12 (2023) refresh. These two smartphones are powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. They also sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. These handsets run on Android 12 with the XOS 10.6 skin on top. The Infinix Zero 20 features a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 60-megapixel front camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 12 (2023) features a Monster Gaming Kit and a linear motor with 4D vibration feedback.

Infinix Zero 20, Infinix Note 12 (2023) price, availability

The Infinix Zero 20 features a single 8GB RAM + 256GB configuration option that costs $249 (roughly Rs. 21,000). This smartphone is available in Grey and Gold colour variants.

The Infinix Note 12 (2023), on the other hand, costs $168 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The handset comes in Blue, Grey, and White colour options.

Both of these new Infinix smartphones were revealed via the authorised Infinix store on AliExpress.

Infinix Zero 20 specifications, features

The Infinix Zero 20 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the handset packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. There is also a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

For optics, this smartphone features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter on the back. The Infinix Zero 20 has a 60-megapixel selfie camera with dual flash, OIS, and autofocus.

This dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone also includes a dedicated microSD card slot. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC connectivity. The Infinix Zero 20 features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Infinix Note 12 (2023) specifications, features

This refreshed Infinix Note 12 model also sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It also houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The Infinix Note 12 (2023) features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Its Extended RAM feature allows users to get up to 5GB of additional memory. The smartphone includes the Monster Gaming Kit and a 10-layer graphite cooling system. It sports a 7.8mm thin design and features dual speakers.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Note 12 (2023)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Infinix Zero 20

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
