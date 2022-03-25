Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Smart 6 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Smart 6 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price is set at NGN 58,400 (roughly Rs. 10,700)

By David Delima | Updated: 25 March 2022 12:20 IST
Infinix Smart 6 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus is sold in Light Sea Green, Ocean Blue, Polar Black, and Purple colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 6 Plus sports a 6.6-inch LCD display
  • The smartphone features an 8-megapixel primary camera
  • Infinix Smart 6 Plus is equipped with 2GB of RAM

Infinix Smart 6 Plus was recently launched in Nigeria as the latest addition to the company's affordable Infinix Smart 6 series comprised of the Infinix Smart 6 and Infinix Smart 6 4G. The smartphone sports a similar design as the the Infinix Smart 6 that made its debut in October last year, with an updated CPU. The Infinix Smart 6 Plus is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. The handset sports a 6.6-inch LCD display and features an 8-megapixel dual camera setup. The company has not yet revealed plans to launch the smartphone in other markets, including India.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price, availability

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price has been set at NGN 58,400 (roughly Rs. 10,700), according to pricing details shared on Twitter. The smartphone is available in Light Sea Green, Ocean Blue, Polar Black, and Purple colour options. The Infinix Smart 6 Plus will be sold via Xpark and offline stores in Nigeria. In comparison, the Infinix Smart 6 which offers 3G connectivity is priced at NGN 51,300 (roughly Rs. 9,400) while the Infinix Smart 6 4G is priced at NGN 53,900 (roughly Rs. 9,900).

Infinix Smart 6 Plus specifications

According to a report by Droid Africa, the dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 6 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch (720x1,600 pixels) display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The Infinix Smart 6 launched in October runs on a Unisoc SC9863A processor.

On the camera front, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus sports an 8-megapixel primary camera, paired with a 0.08-megapixel (QVGA) secondary camera. The handset is also equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera, according to the report.

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus offers 32GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded (up to 128GB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors onboard the Infinix Smart 6 Plus include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and G-sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery, according to the report.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Infinix Smart 6 Plus

Infinix Smart 6 Plus

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera Unspecified + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Smart 6 Plus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Uber Puts New York City Cabs on Its App After Years of Rivalry

Related Stories

Infinix Smart 6 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on March 31
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s Users Facing Issues After Android 12 Update: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Set to Launch in India in Q3 2022 With ‘Best of Pure Android’
  5. Airtel Xstream Box Price Cut, OTT Subscriptions Bundled
  6. WhatsApp Rolling Out Multi-Device Support for All Users: How to Link
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Airtel 5G to Roll Out Soon After Spectrum Auction Concludes, Executive Says
  9. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  10. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 to Go on Sale in India on April 6
#Latest Stories
  1. The Batman Deleted Scene: Joker Meets Dark Knight Inside Arkham
  2. Airtel 5G to Roll Out Soon After Spectrum Auction Concludes, Plans Could Be Similar to 4G Tariffs: Report
  3. Russia Open to Bitcoin Payments for Energy Exports, Claims Energy Chief Pavel Zavalny
  4. Ambrane FitShot Surge With Inbuilt Games, Breath Training Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Gmail Notifications Can Now Be Paused on Phones When Using Computer: Report
  6. NASA Considering Second Moon Lander for Artemis Mission Alongside SpaceX’s Starship
  7. Infinix Smart 6 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Uber Puts New York City Cabs on Its App After Years of Rivalry
  9. Apple’s Rumoured New 15-Inch Mac Notebook Won't Be Named MacBook Air: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Facing GPS Connectivity Problems, Some Users Complain of Issues on Exynos Variants
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.