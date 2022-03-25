Infinix Smart 6 Plus was recently launched in Nigeria as the latest addition to the company's affordable Infinix Smart 6 series comprised of the Infinix Smart 6 and Infinix Smart 6 4G. The smartphone sports a similar design as the the Infinix Smart 6 that made its debut in October last year, with an updated CPU. The Infinix Smart 6 Plus is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. The handset sports a 6.6-inch LCD display and features an 8-megapixel dual camera setup. The company has not yet revealed plans to launch the smartphone in other markets, including India.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price, availability

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price has been set at NGN 58,400 (roughly Rs. 10,700), according to pricing details shared on Twitter. The smartphone is available in Light Sea Green, Ocean Blue, Polar Black, and Purple colour options. The Infinix Smart 6 Plus will be sold via Xpark and offline stores in Nigeria. In comparison, the Infinix Smart 6 which offers 3G connectivity is priced at NGN 51,300 (roughly Rs. 9,400) while the Infinix Smart 6 4G is priced at NGN 53,900 (roughly Rs. 9,900).

Infinix Smart 6 Plus specifications

According to a report by Droid Africa, the dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 6 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch (720x1,600 pixels) display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The Infinix Smart 6 launched in October runs on a Unisoc SC9863A processor.

On the camera front, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus sports an 8-megapixel primary camera, paired with a 0.08-megapixel (QVGA) secondary camera. The handset is also equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera, according to the report.

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus offers 32GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded (up to 128GB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors onboard the Infinix Smart 6 Plus include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and G-sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery, according to the report.