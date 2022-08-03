Technology News
  Infinix Smart 6 Plus to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers

Infinix Smart 6 Plus to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 7,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 August 2022 10:32 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Smart 6 Plus is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 6 Plus carries an 8-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • There is a 5,000mAh battery on the phone
  • Infinix Smart 6 Plus is offered in three shades

Infinix Smart 6 Plus will go on sale in India for the first time today (August 3) via Flipkart. The new budget handset was unveiled last week and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC along with 3GB of RAM. There is an Extended RAM feature on the Infinix Smart 6 Plus that allows users to expand the inbuilt RAM virtually up to 6GB with the additional unused storage. Dual rear cameras led by an 8-megapixel sensor, 64GB of inbuilt storage, and 5,000mAh battery are the other key highlights.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price in India, launch offers

Price of Infinix Smart 6 Plus in India has been set at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It can be purchased in Crystal Violet, Tranquil Sea Blue, and Miracle Black colour options.

As mentioned, the smartphone will be available for purchase starting 12pm today on Flipkart. The e-commerce website is providing up to Rs. 750 discount on purchases of Infinix Smart 6 Plus using ICICI Bank credit cards. It is also providing up to Rs. 1,000 off on purchases using Kotak Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 500 discount for purchases via ICICI Bank debit cards and EMI transactions.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 6 Plus runs on Android 12 (Go edition) based XOS 10 and features a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 440 nits brightness, 1200:1 contrast ratio, and 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display has a waterdrop style notch to house the selfie shooter. The new Infinix phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. With the Extended RAM feature, the available RAM can be expanded up to 6GB by borrowing 3GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus has a dual rear camera setup that comprises an 8-megapixel primary sensor along with an AI depth sensor and dual LED flash. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel sensor on the front with dedicated dual LED flash. Further, the phone comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded (up to 512GB) via a microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Smart 6 Plus include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors onboard include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and G-sensor. Besides, for biometric authentication, the phone packs a fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature.

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is said to deliver a standby time of up to 60 days and up to 153 hours of music playback time.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Infinix Smart 6 Plus, Infinix Smart 6 Plus Price in India, Infinix Smart 6 Plus Specifications, Flipkart, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
