Infinix Smart 6 Plus was launched in India on Friday as the latest addition to the company's Infinix Smart 6 series. The smartphone sports a 6.82-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. The handset also comes with Extended RAM feature that borrows up to 3GB of storage and uses it as RAM for smooth operations. The new mobile phone from Infinix gets a dual rear camera and a front camera with two LED flash. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price in India, availability

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 7,999. It is an introductory price. The Infinix smartphone will go on sale in the country from August 3 on Flipkart and will be available in Crystal Violet, Tranquil Sea Blue, and Miracle Black colour options.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 6 Plus runs on Android 12 (Go edition)-based XOS 10 and sports a 6.82-inch Drop notch HD+ with 440 nits brightness, and 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. There is also an Extended RAM feature that can borrow up to 3GB of storage and use it as RAM (effective 6GB) for stutter-less performance.

For photos and videos, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus comes with a dual rear camera setup headlined by an 8-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an AI depth sensor and dual LED flash. The handset is also equipped with a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. There is also a dedicated dual LED flash.

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus offers 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded (up to 512GB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors onboard the Infinix Smart 6 Plus include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and G-sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a dedicated fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock feature for security.