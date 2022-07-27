Technology News
Infinix Smart 6 Plus India Launch Date Set for July 29: Expected Price, Specifications  

Infinix Smart 6 Plus will sport a 6.82-inch HD+ display.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 27 July 2022 13:55 IST
Infinix Smart 6 Plus India Launch Date Set for July 29: Expected Price, Specifications  

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The teaser image shows that the Infinix Smart 6 Plus will be equipped with a dual-rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 6 Plus was launched in Nigeria in March
  • The handset will offer 64GB of inbuilt storage  
  • Infinix Smart 6 Plus will pack a 5000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 6 Plus launch in India is set for July 29. A microsite is now live on Flipkart, which lists key specifications of the upcoming handset ahead of its debut in the country. The Infinix Smart 6 Plus was launched in Nigeria back in March. The dedicated microsite reveals that it will sport a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. It will be equipped with 64GB of onboard storage with up to 3GB RAM. The Infinix Smart 6 Plus will pack a 5000mAh battery.

Ahead of the launch of the Infinix Smart 6 Plus, the e-commerce website had revealed details of the smartphone's display, battery, and storage specifications. The microsite shows the handset in a Blue colour variant and confirms that it will launch in India on July 29.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price in India (expected)

Infinix is yet to reveal the India pricing of the Infinix Smart 6 Plus . However, the phone was launched in Nigeria at NGN 58,400 (roughly Rs. 10,700).

Infinix Smart 6 Plus specifications (expected)

The upcoming Infinix Smart 6 Plus will sport a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, according to the Flipkart microsite. It will be equipped with 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offer 64GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is also listed to pack a 5000mAh battery.

The teaser image of the smartphone on Flipkart also suggests that the smartphone will be equipped with a dual-rear camera setup and an LED flash, but additional details are yet to be revealed by the company. The Infinix Smart 6 Plus smartphone launched in Nigeria runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. It sports a 6.6-inch display, unlike the Indian variant, with up to 500 nits of peak brightness.

Apoorva Sinha
US Surprised Over Russia’s Plans to Exit ISS After 2024, Expresses Regret
