Infinix Smart 6 was launched in India on Wednesday. The budget smartphone from Infinix is set to go on sale from May 6. The Smart 6 comes with an anti-bacterial back panel and features a 6.6-inch waterdrop sunlight display. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC and runs on Android 11. The Smart 6 sports a dual rear camera setup along with dual flash and features DTS audio processing and Beez 2.0 for a better audio experience, the company claims. The smartphone comes with both fingerprint and face-unlock options. The Smart 6 will come in four colour variants and will be sold via the e-commerce plaftform, Flipkart.

Infinix Smart 6 price

Infinix Smart 6 is priced at Rs. 7,499 and will be available for purchase from Flipkart. Interested buyers have the option to click the ‘Notify Me' button to get alerted when the smartphone goes on sale starting May 6.

The handset will hit the Indian market in four different colour options —Heart of Ocean, Light Sea Green, Polar Black, and Starry Purple.

Infinix Smart 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 6 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and runs on the Android 11 (Go edition)-based XOS 7.6. The Smart 6 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, 500 nits of brightness, and a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent. The Infinix Smart 6 comes in a 4GB (2GB + 2GB virtual RAM) + 32GB storage variant expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated memory card slot. The handset includes security features like face unlock and a rear fingerprint sensor. According to the company, its rear panel is made from an anti-bacterial material.

For optics, the Smart 6 comes with a dual AI rear camera setup comprising an 8-megapixel primary sensor along with a f/2.0 lens and a double LED flash. The rear camera also comes with Auto Scene detection and features different modes like AI HDR, Beauty, and Portrait among others. For selfies and video calls, the handset from Infinix comes with a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera with a f/2.0 lens and a single LED flash.

The Infinix Smart 6 also features the DTS-HD Surround Sound and the Beez 2.0 for an enhanced audio experience. The smartphone supports Bluetooth v5.0 and features sensors including an ambient light sensor, G-sensor, and proximity sensor. Infinix has packed the Smart 6 with a battery capacity of 5,000mAh and promises up to 31 hours of battery life with talk time and 678 hours (about 29 days) standby battery life.

