Infinix Smart 6 HD was launched in India on Sunday. The new budget-friendly smartphone from the brand owned by China's Transsion Group is powered by a Mediatek Helio A22 SoC and features 8-megapixel AI-backed rear camera sensor. The Infinix Smart 6 HD features a waterdrop-style notch display and carries speakers with DTS surround sound. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that the company claims is capable of delivering up to 135 hours of talk time on a single charge. The Infinix Smart 6 HD's inbuilt 2GB RAM can be further expanded up to 4GB using the unutilised onboard storage.

Infinix Smart 6 HD price in India, availability

The Infinix Smart 6 HD was launched in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 6,799 for the single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. There is no word on the duration of the introductory period. It is currently available for purchase via Flipkart in the country in three colour options —Aqua Sky, Force Black, and Origin Blue.

The e-commerce website is providing a 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 750) on purchases via ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, customers can avail a discount of 10 percent (up to Rs. 1,000) for purchases using Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Infinix Smart 6 HD specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 6 HD runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display has 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nits of peak brightness and 99 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. As mentioned, the Infinix Smart 6 HD is powered by a quad-core 12nm MediaTek Dimensity A22 SoC, along with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The RAM can be virtually extended up to 4GB using the additional inbuilt storage.

For optics, the budget smartphone comes with 8-megapixel AI rear camera with dual LED flash. On the front is a 5-megapixel camera with dual LED flash. The selfie camera supports features such as time-lapse, portrait and wide selfie modes. The Infinix Smart 6 HD offers up to 32GB of inbuilt storage. The storage, however, is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Smart 6 HD include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS/ A-GPS. Onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and proximity sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a face unlock feature for biometric authentication, according to the company.

Further, Infinix has equipped the smartphone with stereo speakers with DTS surround sound support. The Infinix Smart 6 HD packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 102 hours of music playback time and up to 135 hours of talk time, according to the company.

