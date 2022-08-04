Technology News
Infinix Smart 6 HD India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature 5,000mAh Battery

Infinix Smart 6 HD will feature a 6.6-inch HD+ display.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 4 August 2022 18:04 IST
Infinix Smart 6 HD India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature 5,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Smart 6 HD will be offered in Aqua Sky, Origin Blue and Force Black colour options.

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 6 HD was unveiled in select markets in April
  • The smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup
  • Infinix Smart 6 HD runs on Android 11 (Go edition)

Infinix Smart 6 HD will be launched in India soon, the brand owned by China's Transsion Group confirmed on Thursday. The Indian variant of the Infinix Smart 6 HD is teased to feature a 6.6-inch HD+ display. The new smartphone will be offered in three different colour options and is confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery. Infinix unveiled the Infinix Smart 6 HD in Bangladesh in April this year alongside the Infinix Note 12 and Infinix Hot 12.

Through a press release on Thursday, Infinix confirmed that the Infinix Smart 6 HD will be launched in the country. It is confirmed to come in three colour options — Aqua Sky, Origin Blue and Force Black. The handset will feature a 6.6-inch HD+ display. Like the recently unveiled Infinix smartphones, the upcoming model will also carry a 5,000mAh battery.

However, the exact launch date and India pricing details of the smartphone are yet to be announced by the company.

To recall, the Infinix Smart 6 HD was launched in select global markets in April this year alongside Infinix Note 12 and Infinix Hot 12.

Infinix Smart 6 HD specifications (expected)

The Indian variant of the Infinix Smart 6 HD is likely to have most of the same specifications as the global model. The handset launched earlier this year runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with XOS 7.6 on top and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also has a hole-punch design. It is powered by an unspecified SoC, along with 2GB of RAM.

For optics, the Infinix Smart 6 HD includes a dual rear camera setup that houses an 8-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an LED flash. It offers 32GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

The Infinix Smart 6 HD features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and comes with DTS Audio processor. The global variant also packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 31 hours of talk time on a single charge and has standard 10W charging support.

Infinix Smart 6 HD

Infinix Smart 6 HD

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + AI lens
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
