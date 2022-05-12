Infinix Note 12i was launched in Kenya this week as the latest offering from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Infinix Note series smartphone comes in three distinct colour options and has a 90Hz refresh rate display. The handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Infinix Note 12i packs dual stereo speakers with DTS audio support and offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Infinix Note 12i price, availability

Infinix's official website doesn't mention the pricing and availability of the new Infinix Note 12i. The handset is currently listed on the Kenyan e-commerce website Price in Kenya for KES 20,500 (roughly Rs. 13,600) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The handset comes in Sunset Golden, Jewel Blue, and Force Black colour options.

However, details about Infinix Note 12i's launch in India and other global markets have not yet been announced.

Infinix Note 12i specifications

The new Infinix Note 12i runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6. It features a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS (720 x 1,640 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 263ppi and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The processor has a peak speed of 2.0GHz. The RAM in Infinix Note 12i can be virtually extended up to 7GB using the additional inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Infinix Note 12i features a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The rear camera setup also comprises a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a sensor with 320×240 pixels video resolution (QVGA sensor) along with a quad-LED flash.

The rear camera supports ultra night mode, portrait, panorama and HDR among others. It also supports full-HD video recording at 30 frames-per-second (fps). For selfies, Infinix has provided an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a dual-LED flash on the handset.

As mentioned, Infinix Note 12i comes with 128GB of onboard storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options in the phone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, gyroscope, g-sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. For authentication, the new Infinix handset features a fingerprint sensor as well. Further, Infinix Note 12i carries dual stereo speakers with DTS audio technology.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging on the Infinix Note 12i. It measures 171x 77.4 x 8.3mm.