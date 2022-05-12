Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Note 12i With 50 Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 12i With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 12i comes with a price tag of KES 20,500 (roughly Rs. 13,600).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 May 2022 11:12 IST
Infinix Note 12i With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Price in Kenya

Infinix Note 12i features a 90Hz refresh rate display

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 12i comes in three colour options
  • There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the Infinix Note 12i
  • The handset sports a fingerprint scanner

Infinix Note 12i was launched in Kenya this week as the latest offering from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Infinix Note series smartphone comes in three distinct colour options and has a 90Hz refresh rate display. The handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Infinix Note 12i packs dual stereo speakers with DTS audio support and offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Infinix Note 12i price, availability

Infinix's official website doesn't mention the pricing and availability of the new Infinix Note 12i. The handset is currently listed on the Kenyan e-commerce website Price in Kenya for KES 20,500 (roughly Rs. 13,600) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The handset comes in Sunset Golden, Jewel Blue, and Force Black colour options.

However, details about Infinix Note 12i's launch in India and other global markets have not yet been announced.

Infinix Note 12i specifications

The new Infinix Note 12i runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6. It features a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS (720 x 1,640 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 263ppi and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The processor has a peak speed of 2.0GHz. The RAM in Infinix Note 12i can be virtually extended up to 7GB using the additional inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Infinix Note 12i features a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The rear camera setup also comprises a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a sensor with 320×240 pixels video resolution (QVGA sensor) along with a quad-LED flash.

The rear camera supports ultra night mode, portrait, panorama and HDR among others. It also supports full-HD video recording at 30 frames-per-second (fps). For selfies, Infinix has provided an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a dual-LED flash on the handset.

As mentioned, Infinix Note 12i comes with 128GB of onboard storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options in the phone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, gyroscope, g-sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. For authentication, the new Infinix handset features a fingerprint sensor as well. Further, Infinix Note 12i carries dual stereo speakers with DTS audio technology.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging on the Infinix Note 12i. It measures 171x 77.4 x 8.3mm.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Infinix Note 12i

Infinix Note 12i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Note 12i, Infinix Note 12i Specifications, Infinix Note 12i Price, Infinix Note Series, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Glass Successor With Real-Time Translation, Simple Design Teased at I/O 2022
Infinix Note 12i With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  3. Google Glass Successor With Real-Time Translation Teased at I/O 2022
  4. Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV With Google TV Launched in India
  5. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro Launched at I/O 2022
  6. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
  7. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart
  8. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Expected Soon
  10. Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, Meta Asked to Remove Online Child Pornography Under Proposed European Commission Rules
  2. Sony Xperia Ace III With Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Details
  3. Facebook, Instagram’s Access Blocked in Russian-Backed Separatist Regions in East Ukraine
  4. Infinix Note 12i With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Glass Successor With Real-Time Translation, Simple Design Teased at I/O 2022
  6. Disney+ Grows to Nearly 138 Million Subscribers, Even as Profit Slips Despite Return to Parks
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Trade Low as Crypto Market Struggles to Recover from Recent Downfall
  8. Facebook Parent Meta Said to Partner With AMD for Mobile Infrastructure Programme
  9. Elon Musk's Delay in Disclosing Twitter Stake Said to Have Sparked SEC Probe
  10. Google I/O 2022: Pixel Watch With Circular Domed Design Now Official, Pixel Buds Pro Debut Alongside
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.