Infinix Note 12i (2022) With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 12i (2022) is priced at IDR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 September 2022 18:52 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 12i (2022)

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 12i (2022) is offered in three colour options
  • There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the Infinix Note 12i (2022)
  • The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 5GB

Infinix Note 12i (2022) was launched in Indonesia on Friday. Offered in three different colour options, the latest Infinix smartphone has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Infinix Note 12i (2022) is powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM in the phone can be further expanded by up to 5GB using unutilised available storage. The Infinix Note 12i (2022) is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. It includes dual stereo speakers with DTS audio support.

Infinix Note 12i (2022) price, availability

The newly launched Infinix Note 12i (2022) price is set at IDR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The price details of the base 4GB RAM + 64GB variant are unknown at this moment. It is currently listed on the e-commerce website Lazada for sale. The smartphone is offered in three colour options — Alpine White, Force Black, and Metaverse Blue (translated).

Details about the availability and pricing of Infinix Note 12i (2022) in other markets including India have not been announced.

Infinix Note 12i (2022) specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 12i (2022) runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 and features a 6.82-inch full-HD (1,080 x 2,440 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display with 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, 100 percent coverage of DCI P3 color gamut. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. The processor has a peak speed of 2.0GHz. The inbuilt RAM in Infinix smartphone can be virtually extended up to 5GB using the additional inbuilt storage. It is equipped with a six-layer graphene cooling system for thermal management during gaming sessions.

The Infinix Note 12i (2022) flaunts an AI-backed triple camera unit at the rear with a quad flashlight. It includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a QVGA sensor. For selfies, Infinix has packed an 8-megapixel front-facing camera on the handset. The Infinix Note 12i (2022) offers up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 2TB).

Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 12i (2022) include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, FM Radio, GPS, USB OTG, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include an e-compass, gyroscope, g-sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor. It features a fingerprint sensor for authentication. Further, the new phone comes with dual stereo speakers with DTS audio support.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging on the Infinix Note 12i (2022). It measures 164.47 x 76.70 x 7.80mm and weighs 188 grams.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2440 pixels
