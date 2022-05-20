Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Availability

Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Availability

Infinix Note 12 Turbo is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 20 May 2022 16:57 IST
Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix Note 12 series features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 12 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage
  • These smartphones run on Android-based X OS 10.6
  • The Infinix Note 12 Turbo’s display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3

Infinix Note 12 series debuted in India on Friday, comprising the Infinix Note 12 and the Infinix Note 12 Turbo. Both these smartphones pack 5,000mAh batteries that support 33W fast charging. They sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displays with 1,000 nits of peak brightness and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. These Infinix Note 12 series smartphones run on Android-based X OS 10.6. The Infinix Note 12 packs a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC whereas the Note 12 Turbo is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset.

Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo price in India, availability

The Infinix Note 12 arrive in India priced at Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will come in Force Black, Jewel Blue, and Sunset Gold colours. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 12 Turbo costs Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB configuration. This smartphone will offer Force Black, Sapphire Blue, and Snowfall colour options. These Infinix smartphones will be available on Flipkart from May 27 and May 28, respectively.

Infinix Note 12 specifications, features

The Infinix Note 12 had already been launched in various global markets. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It runs on Android 11-based X OS 10.6. In terms of optics, this smartphone has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a waterdrop-style notch. Its 5.000mAh battery can support 33W flash charging.

In terms of connectivity, this smartphone features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is 144.43x76.66x7.90mm in dimensions and weighs 184.5 grams.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo specifications, features

The Infinix Note 12 Turbo sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. This display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also a dedicated microSD slot that can support up to 512GB of storage. This smartphone runs on Android 12 with the X OS 10.6 skin on top.

For optics, this handset sports a triple rear camera setup with a quad-LED flash. This setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an unspecified AI lens. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front with a dual-LED flash. These Note 12 Turbo cameras are capable of recording up to 2K resolution videos.

Its 5,000mAh battery can support up to 24 hours of video playback, according to the company. The Infinix Note 12 Turbo measures 76.8x164.57x7.89mm and weighs 185g. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is feature dual speakers that deliver DTS surround sound.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Infinix Note 12 Turbo

Infinix Note 12 Turbo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI Lens
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Infinix Note 12

Infinix Note 12

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + QVGA
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Note 12, Infinix Note 12 specifications, Infinix Note 12 price in India, Infinix Note 12 Turbo, Infinix Note 12 Turbo specifications, Infinix Note 12 Turbo price in India, Infinix
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Indian Railways, IIT Madras Collaborate to Develop Country’s First Indigenous Hyperloop

Related Stories

Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Availability
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  2. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched: Details
  4. Vivo Y75 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  5. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. The Best Discounts in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  7. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  8. Moto G62 5G Spotted on a Malaysian Certification Site, Launch Imminent
  9. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  10. Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Almost Set to Go for Solar System Exploration, Find Universe's Deepest Secrets
  2. Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Availability
  3. Indian Railways, IIT Madras Collaborate to Develop Country’s First Indigenous Hyperloop
  4. Stranger Things Season 4 Spoilers Leaked Due to Tie-in Monopoly Game: Report
  5. Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 Wireless Neckband Earphones With 17 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Note 11T Pro RAM, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. China Condemns Huawei, ZTE Ban Move in Canada, Calls Security Risks ‘Groundless Without Any Solid Evidence’
  8. HP Envy, Envy x360 Refreshed Laptop Models With 12th Gen Intel Processors Launched: All Details
  9. Crypto Crash to Have Little Impact on US Household Wealth, Claims Goldman Sachs
  10. Researchers Propose Energy-Efficient AI Hardware Technology Inspired by Brain's Neuromodulation Capacity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.