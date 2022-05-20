Infinix Note 12 series debuted in India on Friday, comprising the Infinix Note 12 and the Infinix Note 12 Turbo. Both these smartphones pack 5,000mAh batteries that support 33W fast charging. They sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displays with 1,000 nits of peak brightness and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. These Infinix Note 12 series smartphones run on Android-based X OS 10.6. The Infinix Note 12 packs a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC whereas the Note 12 Turbo is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset.

Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo price in India, availability

The Infinix Note 12 arrive in India priced at Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will come in Force Black, Jewel Blue, and Sunset Gold colours. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 12 Turbo costs Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB configuration. This smartphone will offer Force Black, Sapphire Blue, and Snowfall colour options. These Infinix smartphones will be available on Flipkart from May 27 and May 28, respectively.

Infinix Note 12 specifications, features

The Infinix Note 12 had already been launched in various global markets. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It runs on Android 11-based X OS 10.6. In terms of optics, this smartphone has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a waterdrop-style notch. Its 5.000mAh battery can support 33W flash charging.

In terms of connectivity, this smartphone features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is 144.43x76.66x7.90mm in dimensions and weighs 184.5 grams.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo specifications, features

The Infinix Note 12 Turbo sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. This display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also a dedicated microSD slot that can support up to 512GB of storage. This smartphone runs on Android 12 with the X OS 10.6 skin on top.

For optics, this handset sports a triple rear camera setup with a quad-LED flash. This setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an unspecified AI lens. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front with a dual-LED flash. These Note 12 Turbo cameras are capable of recording up to 2K resolution videos.

Its 5,000mAh battery can support up to 24 hours of video playback, according to the company. The Infinix Note 12 Turbo measures 76.8x164.57x7.89mm and weighs 185g. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is feature dual speakers that deliver DTS surround sound.