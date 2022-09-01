Infinix Note 12 Pro launched in India last week on Friday. The 4G smartphone will go on sale today in India at 12pm via Flipkart. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Infinix Note 12 Pro features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also sports a waterdrop-style notch on the front that houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset also has a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Infinix Note 12 Pro price in India, offers, availability

The Infinix Note 12 Pro will go on sale in India for the first time today via Flipkart at 12pm. It costs Rs. 16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. This Infinix smartphone comes in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue, and Volcanic Gray colours.

Flipkart is offering a 5 percent cashback offer on purchases made using the Flipkart Axis Bank card. There is also an exchange offer available that can earn you up to a Rs. 16,250 discount on the Infinix Note 12 Pro. Furthermore, customers can get the Snokor XE 18 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones worth Rs. 1099 at an additional cost of Rs. 1.

Infinix Note 12 Pro specifications, features

This smartphone has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity G99 SoC under the hood. The Infinix Note 12 Pro runs on Android 12 with an XOS 10.6 skin on top.

The Infinix Note 12 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL primary sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with dual LED flash on the front. The smartphone packs 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 of inbuilt storage.

This smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It has a thickness of 7.8mm and weighs about 192g. The Infinix Note 12 Pro features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is also equipped with dual speakers powered by DTS surround sound.

