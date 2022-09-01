Technology News
loading

Infinix Note 12 Pro to Go on Sale Today in India: Price, Offers, Specifications

Infinix Note 12 Pro is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256G storage model.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 September 2022 11:11 IST
Infinix Note 12 Pro to Go on Sale Today in India: Price, Offers, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix Note 12 Pro sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 12 Pro runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging
  • The Infinix Note 12 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Infinix Note 12 Pro launched in India last week on Friday. The 4G smartphone will go on sale today in India at 12pm via Flipkart. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Infinix Note 12 Pro features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also sports a waterdrop-style notch on the front that houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset also has a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Infinix Note 12 Pro price in India, offers, availability

The Infinix Note 12 Pro will go on sale in India for the first time today via Flipkart at 12pm. It costs Rs. 16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. This Infinix smartphone comes in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue, and Volcanic Gray colours.

Flipkart is offering a 5 percent cashback offer on purchases made using the Flipkart Axis Bank card. There is also an exchange offer available that can earn you up to a Rs. 16,250 discount on the Infinix Note 12 Pro. Furthermore, customers can get the Snokor XE 18 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones worth Rs. 1099 at an additional cost of Rs. 1.

Infinix Note 12 Pro specifications, features

This smartphone has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity G99 SoC under the hood. The Infinix Note 12 Pro runs on Android 12 with an XOS 10.6 skin on top.

The Infinix Note 12 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL primary sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with dual LED flash on the front. The smartphone packs 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 of inbuilt storage.

This smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It has a thickness of 7.8mm and weighs about 192g. The Infinix Note 12 Pro features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is also equipped with dual speakers powered by DTS surround sound.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Note 12 Pro, Infinix Note 12 Pro price in India, Infinix Note 12 Pro specifications, Infinix
BTC, ETH Step into September with Small Losses, Majority Altcoins Follow
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp Could Soon Offer Paid Features

Related Stories

Infinix Note 12 Pro to Go on Sale Today in India: Price, Offers, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  2. Samsung Galaxy A04s With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Unveiled: All Details
  3. Seven Upcoming WhatsApp Features to Look Out For
  4. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  6. She-Hulk Episode 3 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) With a 16.3-Inch Foldable Display Launched: Details
  9. Redmi Note 11SE Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  10. Lenovo Glasses T1 With Micro OLED Displays Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. She-Hulk Episode 3 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  2. LG OLED Flex TV LX3 With 42-Inch Bendable Display Launched: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy A04s With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled
  4. Jamtara Season 2 Trailer: Bigger Scams, New Characters, Old Rivalries
  5. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp Could Soon Offer Paid Features
  6. Infinix Note 12 Pro to Go on Sale Today in India: Price, Offers, Specifications
  7. BTC, ETH Step into September with Small Losses, Majority Altcoins Follow
  8. Oppo A57e With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. PlayStation Plus September 2022 Free Games: Need for Speed Heat, Toem, Granblue Fantasy Versus
  10. Lenovo Glasses T1 With Micro OLED Displays, Built-in Speakers Launched: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.