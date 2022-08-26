Technology News
Infinix Note 12 Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity G99 SoC Launched in India: Details

Infinix Note 12 Pro is priced at Rs. 16,999.

By Nithya P Nair |  Updated: 26 August 2022 13:10 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 12 Pro features 90Hz refresh rate display

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 12 Pro comes in three colour options
  • There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on Infinix Note 12 Pro
  • The handset features 8GB RAM

Infinix Note 12 Pro was launched in India on Friday as the latest 4G smartphone by the brand owned by China's Transsion Group. It comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and has triple rear cameras led by a 108-megapixel sensor. The Infinix Note 12 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It sports an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and carries speakers with DTS surround sound. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Infinix Note 12 Pro price in India, availability

The price of Infinix Note 12 Pro has been set at Rs. 16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue, and Volcanic Gray colours and it will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting September 1.

The e-commerce website is providing a 5 percent cashback on purchases via Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Additionally, customers purchasing Infinix Note 12 Pro will get the Snokor XE 18 true wireless stereo earbuds worth Rs. 1099 at Rs. 1.

Infinix Note 12 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 12 Pro runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned, the phone is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity G99 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the new Infinix Note 12 Pro packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor, AI lens, and a quad-LED flash. The phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with dual LED flash at the front. It offers 256GB UFS 2.2 of inbuilt storage. The storage, however, is expandable up to 2TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 12 Pro include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS and USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, g-sensor, gyroscope, e-compass, and proximity sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Further, Infinix has packed dual speakers with DTS surround sound support.

Infinix has packed the phone with a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging support. Besides, the phone measures 164.39x76.52x7.8mm and weighs 192 grams.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Infinix Note 12 Pro, Infinix Note 12 Pro Specifications, Infinix Note 12 Pro Price in India, Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
