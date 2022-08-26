Infinix Note 12 Pro was launched in India on Friday as the latest 4G smartphone by the brand owned by China's Transsion Group. It comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and has triple rear cameras led by a 108-megapixel sensor. The Infinix Note 12 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It sports an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and carries speakers with DTS surround sound. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Infinix Note 12 Pro price in India, availability

The price of Infinix Note 12 Pro has been set at Rs. 16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue, and Volcanic Gray colours and it will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting September 1.

The e-commerce website is providing a 5 percent cashback on purchases via Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Additionally, customers purchasing Infinix Note 12 Pro will get the Snokor XE 18 true wireless stereo earbuds worth Rs. 1099 at Rs. 1.

Infinix Note 12 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 12 Pro runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned, the phone is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity G99 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the new Infinix Note 12 Pro packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor, AI lens, and a quad-LED flash. The phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with dual LED flash at the front. It offers 256GB UFS 2.2 of inbuilt storage. The storage, however, is expandable up to 2TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 12 Pro include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS and USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, g-sensor, gyroscope, e-compass, and proximity sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Further, Infinix has packed dual speakers with DTS surround sound support.

Infinix has packed the phone with a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging support. Besides, the phone measures 164.39x76.52x7.8mm and weighs 192 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.