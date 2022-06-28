Technology News
Infinix Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G With AMOLED Display Teased to Launch Soon in India

One of these Infinix handsets is said to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera.

28 June 2022
Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix Zero 5G is the first 5G-enabled smartphone by the company

  • Infinix Note 12 5G, 12 Pro 5G are tipped to boast improved specifications
  • They are said to offer support for 12 5G bands
  • The Infinix Zero 5G is powered by a Dimensity 900 SoC

Infinix is gearing up to bring two new 5G-enabled handsets to the Indian market. Earlier this year, the smartphone brand had released the Infinix Zero 5G smartphone in the country. It has now teased the arrival of the Infinix Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G. Infinix has not revealed the design, specifications, or pricing for these upcoming handsets. However, they are expected to be in the affordable segment. The two handsets are expected to be officially unveiled in July.

Infinix has revealed that the Infinix Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G could launch in India in the next few weeks. The company has hinted that one of these new handsets would feature a 108-megapixel primary camera; likely to be the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G. They are also teased to feature an AMOLED display and offer support for 12 5G bands.

The company has hinted that the Infinix Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G would boast relatively better specifications than their predecessors, which include the regular Infinix Note 12, Infinix Note 12 G96, Infinix Note 12 Turbo, and Infinix Note 12 VIP. To recall, the top-end Infinix Note 12 VIP was launched earlier this year in May. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone has a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup as well as a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses a 4,500mAh battery and runs on Android 12-based X OS 10.6.

Infinix had previously launched its first 5G smartphone, the Infinix Zero 5G, in India at a price of Rs. 19,999. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. There is a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel sensor. It also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI Lens
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Display (Primary) 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
