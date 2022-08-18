Technology News
  Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Could Launch in India on August 26: Report

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Could Launch in India on August 26: Report

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 18 August 2022 18:22 IST


Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G sports a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G features 8GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage
  • It features a Linear Motor Tactile System with 4D vibration
  • The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G packs 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Infinix is reportedly gearing up to launch a new Infinix Note 12 series smartphone in India. It is believed to be the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G, which could make its debut in the country on August 26, according to a report. The company has previously teased that the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer recently unveiled the vanilla Infinix Note 12 5G, along with the Note 12 Pro 5G in India which packs a Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G SoC under the hood.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G launch, price (expected)

According to a MySmartPrice report, Infinix will launch the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G in India on August 26. Considering that the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G was launched in India starting at Rs. 17,999, we can expect this new 4G variant to be a sub-Rs. 15,000 handset.

It could arrive in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue, and Volcanic Grey colours, according to the report. The company is yet to officially announce any details regarding plans to launch the Infinix Note 12 Pro in India.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G specifications

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G surfaced on AliExpress revealing the complete specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a water-drop style notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its Extended RAM option allows you to use up to 5GB of internal storage as virtual RAM.

For optics, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture lens. There is also a depth lens and an AI lens on the back. The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 12 with XOS 10.6 skin on top. The smartphone features dual speakers enhanced by DTS technology. There is also a Linear Motor Tactile System with 4D vibration for an immersive gaming experience.





  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12


Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More

