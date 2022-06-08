Infinix Note 12 series smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to launch soon, the company announced on Twitter. Infinix claims that this smartphone will be the first handset to get the new chip. The MediaTek Helio G99 was launched alongside MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and Dimensity 930 as an upgrade to Helio G96. At the time of the launch, MediaTek had said that the chip will be available in the third quarter. The Infinix Note 12, launched in April, was powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

The Hong Kong-based smartphone brand, Infinix, announced on Twitter that it will be launching a new Note 12 series smartphone soon that will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The company said that the upcoming smartphone is the first one to get the new SoC. Unfortunately, this was all the information that was provided by Infinix about the upcoming smartphone.

MediaTek had launched three new SoCs, Dimensity 1050, Dimensity 930, and Helio G99, on May 23. MediaTek Helio G99 was launched as the successor to Helio G96 to enhance gaming experience on 4G smartphones. MediaTek claimed that the new chip will have higher throughput rates and more than 30 percent power saving for gaming in comparison to its predecessor. The company, at the time of the launch, had said that the SoC will be available to customers in the second quarter of 2022.

Infinix Note 12 was first launched in China in April. The smartphone made its debut in India in May and went on sale in the country on May 28. The smartphone was powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also featured a 6.7-inch full-HD+ resolution AMOLED touchscreen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone came with X OS 10.6 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.